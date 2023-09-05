Short-term lets licence scheme could destroy my business, says property owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Short-term lets licence scheme could destroy my business, says property owner

By Press Association
Scottish short term let owners held a rally at Holyrood on Tuesday (Lauren Gilmour/PA)
Scottish short term let owners held a rally at Holyrood on Tuesday (Lauren Gilmour/PA)

A short-term let operator claimed the Scottish Government’s plans to introduce a licensing scheme for Airbnb style properties will “destroy” her business.

Karen Dirollo, who operates short-term let management firm, Property Shapers, said she feared the proposals would be “devastating” for the industry.

She was among those holding a rally outside the Scottish Parliament to demand the Scottish Government stalls plans due to come into force on October 1.

Property owners will have to apply for a licence by then if they wish to continue trading.

Jamie Green MSP joined short-term let owners at a rally outside the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday (Lauren Gilmour/PA)

But there has been vocal opposition from the short-term lets sector.

Ms Dirollo said: “I think they’re going to push it through.

“For me, specifically, it would destroy my business.

“We understand what is expected but we just think it has been hammered through without any thought for us or for the economy or any thought for what’s going to happen to the festival next year.”

She said it would be a “massive struggle” for those involved in the summer festivals to obtain accommodation and would have a knock-on effect for other businesses.

Anna Morris from holiday let marketing firm, The Edinburgh Address, also attended the rally.

Ms Morris said: “It really is going to drive tourists away.

“People use self-catering for a very specific reason. It’s a different type of accommodation from hotels or apart-hotels.

“They often come with family, they want to be in different parts of the city.

“They just won’t come. People want good value accommodation.

“They won’t come because short-term lets won’t be available because they won’t be able to get a licence as they won’t get planning permission.

Ms Morris said a licensing scheme and regulation was a “great idea in theory”.

Short-term let operators say the new scheme harms their businesses (Lauren Gilmour/PA)

She added: “Health and safety is absolutely paramount. Owners who do self-catering should have all the health and safety.

“It’s deeply unfair and deeply unjust.”

The Scottish Government has faced increasing calls to pause the new regulations.

As MSPs returned from summer recess on Tuesday, Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser asked the Government how many operators had applied to be licensed ahead of the October 1 deadline.

According to housing minister Paul McLennan, 6,323 applications for the scheme had been received.

He said: “Just over half of those have been issued with a licence but none have been refused.

“Over the last decade, the short-term sector has grown significantly and changed the nature which has brought economic benefits but also raised concerns about consistency of quality and the impact on local communities.

“Following to public consultations and independent researchers, Parliament passed licencing legislation in January 2022.

“All existing properties will need to have their application in before first of October to continue trading having had 20 months to apply.”