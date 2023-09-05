Run-up to general election marked by income stagnation, says think-tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Run-up to general election marked by income stagnation, says think-tank

By Press Association
Working-age households are set for a year of income stagnation in the run-up to the next general election, a think tank has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Working-age households are set for a year of income stagnation in the run-up to the next general election, with the current parliamentary term on track to be the worst for living standards growth since at least the 1950s, according to a think-tank.

The Resolution Foundation, which is focused on improving living standards for those on low to middle incomes, said that “never in living memory have families got so much poorer over the course of a Parliament”.

Typical, working-age, household incomes are on course to be 4% lower in 2024-25 than they were in 2019-20 – which is considerably worse than the 1% income fall recorded between 2005-06 and 2010-11, researchers said.

The report looked at comparable UK data going back to the middle of the 20th century.

Key aspects of the UK’s economic outlook are improving, with inflation having fallen from its October 2022 peak of 11.1% and potentially going below 3% by the general election, the Resolution Foundation said.

The Bank of England’s interest rate rising cycle to quell inflation, which has led to cost jumps for borrowers, is thought likely to be approaching its end.

But many economic headwinds remain and about half of the £17 billion of higher annual mortgage costs from rising interest rates is yet to be passed on to households.

Those remortgaging next year could see their annual payments rise by about £3,000, the foundation added.

Meanwhile, some gains made from stronger pay growth will be swallowed up by frozen tax thresholds.

Inflation-adjusted gross pay is expected to rise by 2.9% over the course of the Parliament (2019-20 to 2024-25), but frozen tax thresholds mean that for the typical employee, post-tax pay will rise by just 0.6% in real terms over this period, the foundation said.

Taking various trends and expectations together, the foundation’s analysis indicates that real disposable incomes for typical working-age households are set for zero growth in 2024-25, having fallen by 4% over the previous two years (2021-22 to 2023-24).

The outlook is worse for low-to-middle income households, with the poorest half on track to see a disposable income fall of about 1%, the report said.

The foundation said: “This is not an ideal living standards backdrop to a general election. Since the 1960s, there is no example of a Government retaining a majority with such weak income growth.”

The think-tank also noted some “big winners” during the election year, with a “savings boom” stemming from the sharp rise in interest rates.

Total gross income from interest on savings is expected to rise to £90 billion next year, equivalent to more than £3,000 per household on average, up from just £5 billion in 2021-22.

The bulk of next year’s savings windfall will go to the tenth of households with the most savings, giving them around £20,000 each on average, while the half of households with the lowest savings will receive around £100 each typically, the foundation said.

Households where people are aged 65 to 74 are expected to gain six times as much from the savings boom, on average, as those where people are aged 35 and under.

Adam Corlett, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “The good news for the Government is that Britain’s economic outlook is improving as it enters a crucial election year.

“The bad news is that the living standards outlook is still dire, with overall stagnation and further income falls on the way for less well-off households.

“Rapidly rising interest rates mean that families remortgaging next year could see their bills rise by £3,000, while richer and older households are set to take the lion’s share of Britain’s £90 billion savings income boom.

“The worst of the cost-of-living crisis may be behind us, but except for those with significant savings, it is stagnant living standards rather than boomtime Britain that the immediate future has in store.”