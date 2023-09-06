Wagner Group set to be declared a terrorist organisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wagner Group set to be declared a terrorist organisation

By Press Association
Russian mercenary group Wagner, whose leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed in a plane crash last month, is set to be declared a terrorist organisation (Vasily Deryugin/ Kommersant Publishing House/AP)
Russian mercenary group Wagner is set to be declared a terrorist organisation, as ministers condemned its “devastating” role across the world.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps defended the time it has taken to proscribe the group, ahead of a draft order being laid in Parliament on Wednesday.

The group has played a prominent role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine since it was launched in February 2022.

The order will mean that, once passed, it is illegal to be a member of or support the Wagner Group.

Wagner’s assets can also be categorised as terrorist property and seized.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps defended the time it has taken to proscribe the Wagner Group, saying the Government had to follow the correct process (James Manning/PA)

Certain proscription offences can be punishable by up to 14 years in jail.

The newly appointed Defence Secretary told LBC: “Essentially it means that you can no longer or will no longer be able to be a part of that group in the UK because they will be deemed as a terrorist organisation so you wouldn’t be able to belong to it, you wouldn’t be able to use their insignias or logos.

“We’ve seen how Wagner operate. Obviously we’ve seen the devastating impact they’ve had or tried to have in Ukraine, but they also operate in Africa or across the Sahel.

“And we do not want to see that organisation here. Prescribing them means that becomes illegal once Parliament passes it.”

Proscription of the group comes after consideration of the nature and scale of the organisation’s activities as well as the threat it poses to British nationals abroad, the Home Office added.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman called the group a “violent and destructive organisation” and said its “continuing destabilising activities only continue to serve the Kremlin’s political goals”.

But ministers also faced questions about why it has taken this long to proscribe the notorious group.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in Russia last month (Sergei Ilnitsky/AP)

Mr Shapps insisted the Government had to follow the correct process.

“One of the reasons, of course, is we have a democratic system, we have to declassify information in order to be to take these issues, to make them robust in front of courts,” he told Times Radio.

He said it is right that the group is being proscribed now.

“There is a process you have to follow to do those things.”

The move comes after Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last month.

The crash occurred exactly two months after Mr Prigozhin mounted a short-lived armed rebellion against Russia’s military leadership, posing the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s authority in his 23-year rule.