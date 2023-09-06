Shapps will ‘fight the corner’ on bigger defence budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shapps will ‘fight the corner’ on bigger defence budget

By Press Association
New Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that people should not underestimate him (Jordan Pettitt/PA)


The new Defence Secretary has indicated that he will seek increased funding for the armed forces, as he warned critics not to “underestimate” him.

Grant Shapps entered the Ministry of Defence last week, replacing Ben Wallace.

Mr Wallace, a former Scots Guard, had never been shy in pushing for a larger defence budget.

Questions were quickly asked about whether Mr Shapps, a close Sunak ally with little personal or professional experience of defence matters, would take the same vigorous approach to lobbying the Treasury for funding.

The appointment as Defence Secretary saw Mr Shapps take on his fifth Cabinet role in a year.

Mr Shapps on Wednesday stressed that he wanted a “higher” defence budget, as he rejected any suggestion he was ill-equipped for the role.

“Only two of the last 15 defence secretaries have come from the military,” he told LBC.

“It’s actually highly unusual. We have a civilian government and rightly we put civilians in charge of it. I think that the Ministry of Defence will benefit from having a hugely experienced secretary of state.

“I have run complex infrastructure-heavy departments in the past and I will, of course, as Secretary of State, be fighting the corner.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change’s Future of Britain Conference
Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“So don’t underestimate me when it comes to defending the country or the department.”

Lord Richard Dannatt, a former chief of the general staff of the British Army, was among those warning that it would take Mr Shapps some time to get a grip on the complex brief.

The state of the armed forces and its future development has been put in the spotlight over the last 18 months amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Appearing on Sky News, Mr Shapps said: “The amount that we’re spending, the proportion of our gross domestic product that we’re spending on defence, is on the rise. And we’ve already said that we want to see that, over the long term as conditions allow, to go up to 2.5%.

“So I fully support that. I think it’s very important that we are protected as a nation, but also that we’re doing our part around the world to help the world be better protected.”

Asked if he would take the same approach to Mr Wallace in bidding for funding, he said: “Well, I’ll do it in my own way.

“I’ve spoken before about my desire to see a higher defence budget, well before being in this role.”