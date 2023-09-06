Starmer: Versions of Birmingham Council financial distress across the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer: Versions of Birmingham Council financial distress across the country

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he would look at a settlement for local authorities across the country (James Manning/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he would look at a settlement for local authorities across the country (James Manning/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said there are versions of the financial crisis at Birmingham City Council “across the country” as he pledged to look at a settlement for local authorities.

The Labour-led local authority, Europe’s largest, declared itself effectively bankrupt on Tuesday when it issued a Section 114 notice.

The announcement means all new spending will stop immediately with the exception of protecting vulnerable people and statutory services.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, Sir Keir said he “feels” for the city’s 1.1 million taxpayers.

He said: “I feel for the residents affected by this because they’ll be very worried about their services.

“I think, if you take a step back from Birmingham, you will see there are versions of this across the country.

“And that’s because, for 13 years, local authorities have been stripped of the funding they need.

“So we will have to look at that again.”

Birmingham Council has been grappling with an equal pay liability which has grown over several years.

It now is estimated to stand at around £1 billion and is increasing by millions of pounds per month.

Birmingham City Council is the latest of several councils to issue a section 114 notice since 2000 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Birmingham City Council is the latest of several councils to issue a Section 114 notice since 2000 (Joe Giddens/PA)

It is also facing an in-year financial gap in its budget which is currently in the region of £87 million, and is having to spend around £100 million on fixing errors in the implementation of a new IT system.

However, at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the council’s deputy leader, Sharon Thomas, said the local authority has “had £1 billion of funding taken away by successive Conservative governments”, which has contributed to the issue.

Birmingham becomes the latest of several councils to issue Section 114 notices this century, after Hackney, Northamptonshire, Croydon, Thurrock, and Woking.

Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast that longer-term settlements for local authorities are needed.

The Local Government Information Unit has previously said the funding system for local councils is “inconsistent, fragmented and short-term” and is “driving dozens of councils across the country to financial ruin.

Sir Keir said: “We will have to look at a settlement across the board with all of our councils.”

He added that Birmingham is just the “latest example” and that councils of “all political persuasions” are struggling.