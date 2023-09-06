Yousaf warns of ‘difficult decisions’ in Scottish budget

Humza Yousaf has warned “difficult decisions” will need to be made in next year’s Scottish budget, as he seeks to increase wages for social care and childcare workers to £12 an hour.

More than 100,000 Scots are to benefit from the increase, which was promised by the First Minister this week in his first Programme for Government – though he said the rise cannot come in before the next financial year.

Mr Yousaf also hinted again that tax rises for higher earners in Scotland may be included in the 2024-25 budget – although he conceded if the Westminster Government was to cut taxes south of the border, this could limit his ability to increase them.

He stressed that when looking at the budget, the Scottish Government will “consider progressive taxation”.

Higher earners in Scotland already pay more in income tax than those in the rest of the UK, with people earning more than £43,663 paying income tax at the higher rate of 42%, while in the rest of the UK a higher rate of 40% is only levied on earnings over £50,271.

Mr Yousaf, who has previously suggested he could introduce a new income tax band for workers in Scotland earning more than £75,000, stressed “no decision has been made on tax”.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday that he believes “those who earn the most should pay the most”, but said ministers at Holyrood also have to consider what the UK Government does, amid fears that a widening tax band between Scotland and England could see higher earning Scots move south.

The First Minister said: “If the UK Government cuts tax, for example, we will have to be mindful of the divergence that exists. That divergence is fine, absolutely fine, to a point, but we have to be careful around the behavioural impacts of any divergence.”

First Minister @HumzaYousaf outlines this year’s Programme for Government, and what we will deliver. Read the Programme for Government 2023-24: https://t.co/YysDtHNNHv pic.twitter.com/HmnScTm2Fg — Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 5, 2023

He added his Government faces “difficult decisions, difficult choices” on its budget, adding: “We can’t do everything everybody wants all of the time. That is the reality of government, so we have to make difficult decisions.

“That is why I am not able to provide an uplift to social care workers of £12 an hour right now. If I had the money I would do it right now, but we have to wait until the next financial year to be able to do that.”

Full details of how the rise will be funded will be given in the budget, Mr Yousaf added, saying there will be “some decisions about where we spend, how we spend”.

Mr Yousaf added: “That is why Scotland, for example, has a progressive tax system where we ask those who earn the most – like politicians, First Ministers – to pay more in order to get the services we provide.”

The new £12 an hour minimum pay rate represents a 10.1% increase for adult social care staff from their current minimum rate of £10.90 an hour, which came into force this April.

Social care staff will see their pay rise to £12 an hour from April (PA)

Meanwhile, childcare workers earning the national minimum wage will see a 15.2% increase in pay when the increase comes in in April 2024.

Mr Yousaf said it is not possible to immediately raise wages for childcare workers in the private, voluntary and independent (PVI) sector who provide Scottish Government-funded care, although for this he blamed the UK Government.

Speaking about April’s wage rise, which the Scottish Government will provide cash for, the First Minister said: “The reason we cannot bring it in immediately is because of those budgetary pressures, because of the disastrous mini-budget of the UK Government, sky-high inflation having incredible, significant effects on our budget this financial year.

“We have to weather the storm that has been created by the UK Government, but we will raise childcare workers’ wages to £12 an hour in the PVI sector.”