Bill to create register of domestic abusers strongly supported in consultation

By Press Association
The Domestic Abuse (Prevention) (Scotland) Bill will be published on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
A new Bill that would create a register for domestic abusers has been supported by the vast majority of respondents to a consultation.

Proposed by Conservative MSP Pam Gosal, the Domestic Abuse (Prevention) (Scotland) Bill will be published on Thursday as she seeks cross-party support to introduce the legislation at Holyrood.

Official figures show there were almost 65,000 instances of domestic abuse in 2021-22, more than half of which were repeat offences.

The Bill would create a sex offender-style register for abusers, as well as improving education related to the issue.

Pam Gosal
Tory MSP Pam Gosal has proposed the legislation (PA)

In a consultation which garnered 247 responses – 33 from organisations and 214 from individuals – 91% said they support the Bill and 86% said they are “fully supportive”.

Ms Gosal said: “We are one step closer to passing my Bill and improving the support available for survivors of domestic abuse, although there is a lot of hard work still to do before it can become law.

“I hope MSPs from other parties will support my proposal as it would help to protect victims, increase public knowledge of domestic abuse, and give police additional resources to tackle this appalling crime.

“I have been heartened by support for the Bill from survivors of abuse and I am cautiously optimistic that it can gain cross-party support.

“I urge MSPs from every party to consider backing it.”