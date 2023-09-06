Anxiety levels in school communities ‘high’ due to concrete crisis – union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anxiety levels in school communities ‘high’ due to concrete crisis – union

By Press Association
General view of Park View School in London, which has been affected with sub standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac). Picture date: Wednesday September 6, 2023.
General view of Park View School in London, which has been affected with sub standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac). Picture date: Wednesday September 6, 2023.

Anxiety levels are “high” among school leaders and parents as a result of the recent concrete crisis, a headteachers’ union chief has said.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said some schools have “given up” waiting for the Government to send out surveyors to look for collapse-risk concrete and they have instead taken matters into their own hands.

Mr Barton said he has heard of a school chief who reached out directly to a surveyor and paid them £750 to look for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on their site for “peace of mind”.

The headteachers’ union leader told the PA news agency: “They are feeling a very heavy sense of responsibility.

“They will be graduates in History or English or science or whatever. They’re not skilled architects. They haven’t got the expertise.

“Their worry will be whether an unreasonable expectation of them has been put upon their shoulders.”

His comments come after more than 100 were ordered to fully or partially shut just days before the start of term due to concerns about the safety of Raac.

Mr Barton told PA: “Anxiety levels are quite high. There’s a lot of anxiety from parents. And of course at a time when quite rightly we want the emphasis on every child being in school, the last thing we need is something which undermines that confidence that being in school is a safe place to be.”

School chiefs who have been told to return surveys about Raac by Friday have voiced concerns about the “accuracy” of the Government’s records.

Mr Barton said some academy trust and school leaders who have been urged by ministers to return the Government’s questionnaire on Raac claim they submitted the forms many months ago.

The ASCL is calling on the Department for Education (DfE) to review its systems to see whether some surveys on Raac were “in fact returned but have not been recorded as such due to a technical error”.

Mr Barton added: “We would urge the Department for Education to review its systems to see whether at least some of these supposedly non-returned survey forms – and possibly a great many – were in fact returned but have not been recorded as such due to a technical error.”

It comes after the Education Secretary told school chiefs who had not yet responded to a survey about crumbling concrete to “get off their backsides” and inform the Government if they are affected.

On Tuesday, Gillian Keegan urged the 5% of schools, or the bodies responsible for them, to fill out the DfE’s questionnaire about potential Raac on their sites.

An email was sent on Monday evening by education minister Baroness Barran to the responsible bodies for schools that had not completed the Raac questionnaire calling on them to respond by Friday at the latest.

It said: “DfE is likely to be required to publish information about schools which have Raac, schools which do not, and schools where there is still uncertainty.”

Mr Barton said: “We’ve now received six messages directly from trust and school leaders raising concerns about the accuracy of the Department for Education’s records and have heard similar reports from other sources.

“All tell us that they returned their Raac surveys many months ago but on Monday night they received a letter from education minister Baroness Barran effectively threatening to name and shame them if they did not complete the survey by Friday September 8.

“In two cases, the trusts which have contacted us have overseen a transfer of schools and have questioned whether the DfE’s systems may have not transferred previously completed Raac surveys of these schools to the new trust and have therefore recorded the trust’s record as being incomplete.”