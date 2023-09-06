Probe into former Labour chief whip Nick Brown still going on after a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Probe into former Labour chief whip Nick Brown still going on after a year

By Press Association
Nick Brown has been suspended from the Labour Party for the past year (Aaron Chown/PA)
A former Labour chief whip remains under investigation a year after he was suspended from the party after an undisclosed complaint was made against him.

It was announced on September 7 last year that Nick Brown, the MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East, had been suspended from the party and the whip removed.

A spokesman for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the independent investigation into Mr Brown, who previously served as government chief whip during the premierships of Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, was still going on.

The spokesman, asked by reporters on Wednesday why the probe had taken 12 months, said: “We do not comment on disciplinary processes specifically.

“I would just make the general comment that there can always be a number of reasons why these cases take a long time.

“But we have a thorough, robust, independent process and they should be allowed to get on with their work.”

He said it was “right” that the investigation was being “conducted separately from politicians” but would not comment on whether Sir Keir thought the case was taking too long to resolve.

The nature of the complaint against Mr Brown has not been disclosed.

Mr Brown, who was first elected to the Commons in 1983, is not sitting as a Labour MP following the removal of the whip but is still able to represent his constituents in Parliament on an independent basis.

The 73-year-old was made Opposition chief whip in 2016 by then-party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Sir Tony Blair and Nick Brown
Nick Brown served as chief whip under Sir Tony Blair (Neil Munns/PA)

He retained the role when Sir Keir succeeded Mr Corbyn in 2020 but was moved aside a year later.

In September 2022, Mr Brown was administratively suspended from membership of the Labour Party after an investigation started.

The move led to the automatic precautionary suspension of the whip.

In a statement issued to the PA news agency at the time, Mr Brown said he was not aware what the complaint referred to, but that he was “co-operating” with the investigation.

“There has been a complaint made about me to the Labour Party which is under investigation,” he said in the statement.

“I am therefore under an administrative suspension from the Labour Party until the investigation is concluded.

“I’m not aware of what the complaint is. I am co-operating fully with the investigation.”