Sunak vows to ‘unleash businesses’ as he denounces economy ‘naysayers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sunak vows to ‘unleash businesses’ as he denounces economy ‘naysayers’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has denounced those pessimistic about the UK economy (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has denounced those pessimistic about the UK economy (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak has vowed to make Britain “the best place in the world to do business” as he criticised “naysayers” on the economy.

The Prime Minister, who is due to travel to the G20 summit in India at the weekend, also said investors are “flocking” to the UK.

Speaking to the Daily Express, he said: “I want to build a country where everyone can look forward with optimism, confident that our children and grandchildren can have a better future with every opportunity to succeed.

“The first step to achieving this is unleashing businesses so the economy can thrive – and that’s what we’re working every day to deliver.”

He will head to New Delhi as negotiations continue over a post-Brexit trade deal, with reports Mr Sunak could be planning a second visit to India this autumn in a bid to finalise an agreement.

Ahead of the gathering of the world’s 20 largest economies, the Brexiteer Prime Minister told the newspaper: “Britain has a proud history of being one of the best places in the world to invest.

“Thanks to the unparalleled talent of our people, our world-leading universities, our unique and highly respected legal system, and the fact the UK is such a brilliant, vibrant place to live, we have long been a hub for global enterprise. My ambition is to go even further – to make Britain the best place in the world to do business.

“With our Brexit freedoms, we are going even further to show that Britain is open for business. And the effect is clear – investors around the world are flocking in to seize the amazing opportunities that we have to offer.”

Mr Sunak also denounced those pessimistic about the economy, after it bounced back from the pandemic faster than expected.

The Office for National Statistics last week revised its estimate for the UK’s post-pandemic growth, saying the economy was larger in 2021 than in 2019.

Mr Sunak said: “The declinists and the naysayers were wrong – the economy performed well then and it is coming back stronger today.

“That’s the message I’ll be taking to the G20 in India. I won’t just be working with presidents and prime ministers to deepen our trade and investment links, I’ll also be meeting CEOs – because they want to hear more about what we’re doing in the UK.”