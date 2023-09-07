Government launches consultation on biodiversity plans

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation into its biodiversity plans.

The call for views opened on Thursday and is due to close on December 14, with the Scottish Government proposing the passing of a natural environment Bill which would place statutory targets for nature restoration.

The legislation was not included in the Programme for Government this week, meaning it is unlikely to be introduced before the end of the parliamentary year in June.

Under the plans, work would be undertaken to stop biodiversity loss in Scotland by 2030 and on “restoring Scotland’s natural environment” by 2045.

As part of the Biodiversity Delivery Framework, an investment plan would also be published, setting out the Scottish Government’s position on the amount of required investment to tackle the issue as well as how spending can be made more efficient.

Speaking as the consultation was launched, biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said: “We are at a tipping point for nature – it is in decline across the globe with around one million species already facing extinction.

“In Scotland alone, we have seen a 24% decline in abundance of wildlife since 1990; if we don’t take urgent action, nature in Scotland will continue to decline and important species will be lost forever.

“This week we have published our Programme for Government which recognises that the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss are global challenges of unprecedented proportions.

Lorna Slater warned nature ‘is in decline across the globe’ (PA)

“Restoring nature will reduce carbon emissions, and tackling the climate crisis is essential if we are to prevent extinctions.

“We must be both net zero and nature positive.

“A nature-positive Scotland creates great opportunities that will benefit people and communities throughout the country and particularly in rural areas.

“We want to work with everyone – with local government, local communities, organisations and environmental experts – to protect our precious natural environment for future generations.

“We are especially keen to hear the views of the stewards of our land and seas – farmers, gamekeepers and fishers who have the knowledge and skills to drive the transformation that is needed.”

RSPB Scotland director Anne McCall welcomed the consultation, saying: “This is not just a big moment for nature, it’s important for every person in Scotland.

“Nature underpins our health, wellbeing, the air we breathe, water we drink, food we eat and much of our economy.

“Restoring nature will deliver many benefits including creating new jobs.”

Colin Galbraith, chairman of NatureScot, said: “Nature is in crisis, and we need to take urgent action now.

“This consultation is an opportunity for everyone to get involved in tackling the crisis in our natural world.

“We want to hear from the land managers, farmers and crofters already working to support and enrich wildlife, as well as from people in rural and urban communities who seek a fair and just transition to a nature-rich future for all.

“Now is the time to speak up for nature; to tell us what your priorities are for the future – we are listening.”