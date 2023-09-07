Government launches consultation on biodiversity plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government launches consultation on biodiversity plans

By Press Association
The plan includes action to ‘restoring Scotland’s natural environment’ by 2045 (Alamy/PA)
The plan includes action to ‘restoring Scotland’s natural environment’ by 2045 (Alamy/PA)

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation into its biodiversity plans.

The call for views opened on Thursday and is due to close on December 14, with the Scottish Government proposing the passing of a natural environment Bill which would place statutory targets for nature restoration.

The legislation was not included in the Programme for Government this week, meaning it is unlikely to be introduced before the end of the parliamentary year in June.

Under the plans, work would be undertaken to stop biodiversity loss in Scotland by 2030 and on “restoring Scotland’s natural environment” by 2045.

As part of the Biodiversity Delivery Framework, an investment plan would also be published, setting out the Scottish Government’s position on the amount of required investment to tackle the issue as well as how spending can be made more efficient.

Speaking as the consultation was launched, biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said: “We are at a tipping point for nature – it is in decline across the globe with around one million species already facing extinction.

“In Scotland alone, we have seen a 24% decline in abundance of wildlife since 1990; if we don’t take urgent action, nature in Scotland will continue to decline and important species will be lost forever.

“This week we have published our Programme for Government which recognises that the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss are global challenges of unprecedented proportions.

Lorna Slater
Lorna Slater warned nature ‘is in decline across the globe’ (PA)

“Restoring nature will reduce carbon emissions, and tackling the climate crisis is essential if we are to prevent extinctions.

“We must be both net zero and nature positive.

“A nature-positive Scotland creates great opportunities that will benefit people and communities throughout the country and particularly in rural areas.

“We want to work with everyone – with local government, local communities, organisations and environmental experts – to protect our precious natural environment for future generations.

“We are especially keen to hear the views of the stewards of our land and seas – farmers, gamekeepers and fishers who have the knowledge and skills to drive the transformation that is needed.”

RSPB Scotland director Anne McCall welcomed the consultation, saying: “This is not just a big moment for nature, it’s important for every person in Scotland.

“Nature underpins our health, wellbeing, the air we breathe, water we drink, food we eat and much of our economy.

“Restoring nature will deliver many benefits including creating new jobs.”

Colin Galbraith, chairman of NatureScot, said: “Nature is in crisis, and we need to take urgent action now.

“This consultation is an opportunity for everyone to get involved in tackling the crisis in our natural world.

“We want to hear from the land managers, farmers and crofters already working to support and enrich wildlife, as well as from people in rural and urban communities who seek a fair and just transition to a nature-rich future for all.

“Now is the time to speak up for nature; to tell us what your priorities are for the future – we are listening.”