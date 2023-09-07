Use legislation to block Liz Truss resignation honours, Labour says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Use legislation to block Liz Truss resignation honours, Labour says

By Press Association
Labour is calling on the Government to block Liz Truss from having a resignation honours list (PA)
Labour is calling on the Government to block Liz Truss from having a resignation honours list (PA)

Labour has called for legislation to block former prime minister Liz Truss from nominating people for honours.

A minister for the Cabinet Office said on Thursday that it has “not yet seen” a resignation honours list from Ms Truss.

Labour had also called on Rishi Sunak’s Government to block former prime minister Boris Johnson’s honours list, which ultimately went through despite a number of related controversies, including Nadine Dorries resigning as an MP because she was not included and accusations of cronyism.

Lucy Powell, speaking for the first time at questions relating to business of the House of Commons since being appointed shadow Commons leader earlier this week, called for legislation to block any such list from Ms Truss.

Noting this week marks a year since Ms Truss first took office, Ms Powell said: “In the interest of parliamentary accountability, it’s really an important event to debate as her six-week tenure left a crippling legacy for mortgage holders, with millions now paying hundreds of pounds a month more thanks to her reckless decisions, all of which were defended and supported by the Leader of the House (Penny Mordaunt).”

She asked if Ms Mordaunt would apologise for her role in supporting Ms Truss while in office.

Ms Powell said: “Will she bring forward legislation to stop our House being brought further into disrepute by the prime minister elevating her cronies to the House of Lords?

“We have had no contrition. It’s the Leader of the House’s job to uphold the integrity of this place and its members in the eyes of the public.”

Ms Mordaunt said Ms Powell supported Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party but focused her response in the Commons on other points raised by her opposite number and highlighting new figures that upgraded the assessment for the UK’s economic performance since the pandemic.

The question of a potential resignation honours list for Ms Truss was also raised earlier in the Commons as MPs put questions to Cabinet Office ministers.

SNP MP Patricia Gibson (North Ayrshire and Arran) said Ms Truss was the shortest-serving prime minister and “still managed to crash the economy” – but will “enjoy the privilege of ennobling pals and cronies”.

Ms Gibson asked: “Does the Cabinet Office, does the Prime Minister, does the Cabinet feel this inappropriate in any way? And can he tell the House whether he thinks such a spectacle will help restore trust in politics?”

Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart said: “We have not yet seen the list for the previous prime minister. And I think it’s worthwhile remembering that people who are honoured in our system have often contributed greatly to our country.”