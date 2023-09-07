‘No decision’ made on banning pupils changing gender identity – Downing Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No decision’ made on banning pupils changing gender identity – Downing Street

By Press Association
No 10 could also not say when long-awaited new guidance on gender self-identification would be issued to schools (David Jones/PA)
Downing Street has said “no decisions have been taken” on legal action that would ban schoolchildren from changing their gender identity.

Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering dropping plans to bar so-called social transitioning at schools, whereby children can choose another pronoun and wear the uniform of the opposite sex.

No 10 could also not say when long-awaited new guidance on gender self-identification will be issued to schools.

The non-statutory guidance was originally expected before the summer holidays began.

While draft guidance said children should be allowed to socially transition with their parents’ consent, ministers later considered bringing in a new law to ban it outright.

But newspaper reports suggested that such a Bill will not be introduced in the King’s Speech, which sets out proposed legislation for the year ahead.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman told reporters: “No decisions have been taken. So I’m not going to get into speculation around ongoing work around this guidance.

“I think we’ve always said that this guidance will provide clarity so that parents have control, that children are kept safe, and that teachers have the appropriate information they need.

“We’ve been repeatedly clear about the importance to proceed with extreme caution on this issue and that school should always involve parents in decisions relating to their child. But as I say, this work is ongoing.”

Asked when the guidance will be issued, the official said: “I don’t have a steer for you on that point, no.

“Obviously, we recognise the need to do this as quickly as possible, but more information is needed about the long-term implications of a child acting as though they are the opposite sex.

“And we need to take care to understand how such action affects other children in the school or college. That’s why we’re taking this additional time.”

Asked whether it would be before the next general election, he said: “I’m not going to put a specific timeline on it, not least because I don’t know when the next election will be.”

Mr Sunak’s top priority is the “well-being and safety” of children and he believes it is “vital” that the right safeguards are in place, his spokesman said.

At the moment, schools make their own decisions, including on whether to introduce gender-neutral toilets or changing rooms.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said: “Decisions about how best to support transgender pupils can be complex and sensitive.

“NAHT has long called for clear government guidance to support schools and pupils, so that leaders are not left to navigate sometimes difficult issues in isolation.

“The ongoing delays to the publication of the draft guidance are incredibly frustrating and continue to leave schools in a difficult position.”