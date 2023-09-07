Winnie Ewing hailed by daughter as ‘heroine and patriot’ in Holyrood tribute

SNP MSP Annabelle Ewing has paid an emotional tribute to her mother Winnie, calling her a “trailblazer for women”, a “heroine and a patriot”.

Ms Ewing spoke as Holyrood debated a motion of condolence following her mother’s death in June.

In a lengthy career in politics, the 93-year-old, who was known as Madame Ecosse, represented the SNP at Westminster, the European Parliament and then at Holyrood.

Mrs Ewing is survived by her three children – Fergus and Annabelle, who followed in their mother’s footsteps to become SNP MSPs, and Terry.

Speaking at Holyrood, where the flags were lowered on Thursday, her daughter said: “Winnie was a trailblazer for women, she was a legend in her own lifetime. A heroine and a patriot.

“But for the family she was also our mum, and Fergus, Terry and I are inordinately proud of her.”

She spoke of her mother’s “long track record of electoral success”, which began when she won the Hamilton by-election in 1967, becoming Scotland’s first ever female parliamentarian.

Ms Ewing said her mother had been able to “inspire people”, adding: “She was not just clever, kind and generous, she was not only stylish and charismatic, but Winnie walked in other people’s shoes and they knew she would speak up for them.

“Winnie transformed political campaigning, she spoke directly to people, in their factories, in their homes and on the streets.”

Annabelle Ewing campaigning with her mother Winnie in 1999 (PA)

Her mother’s victory in Hamilton created a “new mood of optimism there and across Scotland”, Ms Ewing said.

“It is simply beyond doubt that Winnie blazed a trail for women, she was far ahead of her time.”

Mrs Ewing’s time in politics came after a successful spell as a lawyer, with her daughter recalling how her mother had set up her own legal practice at the age of 28 and had been a “respected and busy Glasgow criminal defence lawyer”.

She said: “Winnie demonstrated that a woman’s place was wherever she chose it to be, including in politics.”

First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf said Scotland had lost a “relentless champion and a true pioneer” following Mrs Ewing’s death.

He added: “The SNP would categorically not be where we are today without the contribution of Winnie.

“With her passing my party mourns the loss of a giant of our movement, both in terms of contribution and sheer force of personality.”