Half of Education Department staff working in office as concrete crisis unfolded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Half of Education Department staff working in office as concrete crisis unfolded

By Press Association
Downing Street said senior civil servants were ‘working around the clock’ on the issue (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Downing Street said senior civil servants were ‘working around the clock’ on the issue (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Half of civil servants in the Department for Education (DfE) were working in the office when the crumbling concrete crisis hitting schools unfolded, Government data suggests.

The latest Civil Service data suggests 51% of desks were occupied in the week that the Education Secretary ordered 104 schools and colleges in England to make closures because their buildings contained collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

Gillian Keegan made the announcement on August 31, just days before the start of term.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan discussed schools affected by Raac during a visit to Essex County Hall in Chelmsford on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Downing Street acknowledged “there is more to do to encourage people back into the office” but insisted DfE mandarins were “working around the clock” on the concrete issue.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman also noted that the figures were a snapshot of a month when many people were on holiday.

An average of 53% of DfE staff worked from the office in the weeks of August, the data shows.

Ms Keegan has admitted to being on holiday in Spain in the run-up to ordering the school closures, defending the move by saying she has “always worked remotely” throughout her career in business before becoming an MP.

Asked about the DfE data, Rishi Sunak’s spokesman told reporters: “Obviously, that’s a snapshot of one month when many people may choose to be on holiday …

“Permanent secretaries are responsible for their own departments.

“The Prime Minister’s view is that in-office working is vital, that unless there are proper exceptions, people should be in the office and working to help the British public.”

Challenged over how parents might view the high number of Whitehall staff working from home when their children’s schools were shuttered, the official said: “It’s important not to conflate two issues here.

“There are teams in DfE working around the clock on this to provide reassurance to parents, to get the data out and to contact schools that have not yet responded to their surveys. And they are working very hard on that.

“But obviously we know that there is more to do to encourage people back into the office.”

The DfE has been approached for comment.