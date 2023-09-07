New freedom-of-speech chief for universities says post ‘not political’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New freedom-of-speech chief for universities says post ‘not political’

By Press Association
Professor Arif Ahmed said the UK had suffered a ‘significant decline’ in academic freedom over the last decade (Chris Radburn/PA)
A new freedom-of-speech champion for UK universities has promised to be impartial and non-political as he takes up his new role.

Professor Arif Ahmed, director for freedom of speech and academic freedom at the Office for Students (OfS), said it was sometimes vital for students to explore a range of views at universities, some they might find offensive, and come to their own conclusions on issues.

The Government appointed Prof Ahmed, a philosophy lecturer at Cambridge University, to the post earlier this year to promote open debate.

His appointment followed the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act and protests surrounding feminist Professor Kathleen Stock’s talk to the Oxford Union over her views on gender identity.

Speaking to university bosses at the Universities UK annual conference in Manchester, Prof Ahmed said: “This post, and this function of the OfS, is completely impartial, it’s absolutely not political.

“Freedom of speech doesn’t work, it can’t work, unless it is and is seen to be not politically partisan. And that’s especially true of universities.

“And that will be my first priority, to make that clear.”

Chairing a panel discussion at the conference, Professor Quintin McKellar, vice chancellor and chief executive of the University of Hertfordshire, said there had been a “vanishingly small” number of actual no-platforming issues within higher education.

He added: “And is the Freedom of Speech Act not an Act that is looking for something to do?”

But Prof Ahmed suggested instances of “no platforming” were not a good measure of freedom of speech and censorship on campus.

He said events would sometimes still go ahead and not be cancelled, but with the speaker deemed to be problematic or disinvited.

Prof Ahmed pointed to a recent study by King’s College London, released this week, which he said concluded “on balance” that there was enough evidence to warrant action on the issue.

And he cited the Academic Freedom Index, which claims to provide an overview of the state of academic freedom in 179 countries in 2022.

Prof Ahmed said: “They ranked the United Kingdom as 57th for academic freedom, behind Kosovo, behind Uruguay.”

He also said the UK, along with the US, had suffered a “significant decline” in academic freedom over the last decade, according to the report.

He added: “I think those are two examples, there are others, of good data that are quite convincing, that there is a problem that needs addressing.”