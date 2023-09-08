Schools that miss concrete survey deadline will not be ‘named and shamed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schools that miss concrete survey deadline will not be ‘named and shamed’

By Press Association
A taped off section inside a school in Leicester, which has been affected with sub standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) (Jacob King/PA)
The Department for Education (DfE) has backed off plans to “name and shame” schools that miss a Friday deadline to return a survey about potential crumbling concrete in their buildings.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had this week urged the 5% of schools, or the bodies responsible for them, to fill out the questionnaire.

An email was also sent on Monday evening by education minister Baroness Barran to the responsible bodies for schools that had not completed the Raac survey, calling on them to respond by September 8 at the latest.

That email warned that the DfE would “likely … be required to publish information about schools which have Raac, schools which do not, and schools where there is still uncertainty”.

Raac schools closure
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan leaves Essex County Hall in Chelmsford following a meeting to discuss schools affected with sub standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But on Friday, the DfE said it would not publish a list of schools that have not completed the survey.

The department initially suggested it would release the percentage of schools that failed to respond, but later said it would not even make this information public.

The move had sparked claims that it was an attempt to “name and shame” schools.

It prompted a backlash from school leaders and trade unions, with claims that some academy trust and school officials who have been urged by ministers to return the Government’s questionnaire had submitted the forms many months ago.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and the National Association of Head Teachers have both questioned whether there could be errors within the department’s record keeping.

ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton said: “We understand that education minister Baroness Barran has now given an assurance that ‘responsible bodies’ will not be named publicly over supposedly unreturned surveys.

“This assurance has been given after it emerged that many of them have in fact returned these surveys several months ago – and in some cases on repeated occasions – but the Department for Education’s records are inaccurate.

“However, we have not had this assurance directly given to us and we remain concerned. The Government’s handling of the Raac crisis has been utterly shambolic.”

The Government remains under pressure over the concrete crisis, with concerns about the state of school buildings sparking anxiety about the presence of Raac in other publicly-owned buildings and infrastructure.