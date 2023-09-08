Owners of second homes could see council tax bills double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of second homes could see council tax bills double

By Press Association
Second home owners could soon have to pay full council tax rates on empty properties (PA)
Second home owners could soon have to pay full council tax rates on empty properties (PA)

Local authorities could be given the power to double council tax rates for second homes from April, under new proposals to be put before Holyrood.

The Scottish Government is to seek to make changes to legislation that would allow authorities to charge a premium of up to 100% of the full rate of council tax on second properties.

First Minister Humza Yousaf signalled the move when he announced his Programme for Government earlier this week.

The latest figures show there were 24,287 second homes in Scotland last September, and public finance minister Tom Arthur said the Government wants to see “more housing to be used as homes to live in”.

The changes could come in as early as April next year if approved by the Scottish Parliament.

As it stands, second and long-term empty homes can get a 50% discount on council tax bills – but with councils having some ability to vary charges, the majority of second home owners already have to pay the full rate of tax.

Mr Arthur said the new deal signed between the Scottish Government and council body Cosla earlier this year – known as the Verity House Agreement – had seen Holyrood ministers commit to giving authorities “greater flexibility” to respond to local needs.

He said: “We want everyone in Scotland to have an affordable home that meets their needs.

“While second homes can bring benefits to local economies, we know they can also affect local housing stock, pushing up prices for those looking to buy or rent.

“That’s why we’re bringing in this legislation encouraging more housing to be used as homes to live in, seeking a fair contribution to local services from everyone.

“Under the Verity House Agreement between the Scottish Government and Cosla, we have committed to give councils greater flexibility to meet local needs.

First Minister Humza Yousaf and Cosla president Shona Morrison signed the Verity House Agreement in June (Lesley Martin/PA)

“This legislation shows how we are putting this into action, giving councils more powers over how housing is used so they can meet local needs and support thriving communities.”

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said: “We absolutely welcome the ability for councils to take the decision to increase the premium on second homes up to 100%.

“This means decisions can be made locally by the elected politicians closest to the people in their communities about what best suits local needs and circumstances.

“This is the Verity House Agreement in action, rightly giving councils greater flexibility for local decision-making to meet local need in their communities.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Scottish Government on this and other elements which were consulted on, and we see this as an opportunity to further improve the council tax system.”