Climate campaigners announce plans to march through Edinburgh

Climate campaigners will march through Edinburgh next week, joining a global day of action against fossil fuels.

The march, due to take place next Saturday, will coincide with similar demonstrations elsewhere in the world, including a march in New York the following day.

The Edinburgh event has been organised by a coalition of groups, including the Edinburgh Climate Coalition, Friends of the Earth Scotland, Fridays for Future, Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace Edinburgh.

Marchers are expected to protest against the controversial Rosebank oil field near Shetland, which is currently being considered by the UK Government, following calls for this week for the Scottish Government to campaign against the development.

In an open letter this week, Friends of the Earth Scotland called for First Minister Humza Yousaf to “get off the fence” on Rosebank.

They will also criticise plans for a gas-fired power plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Discussing the march scheduled for September 16, one of the campaigners, Rosie Hampton, said: “Politicians are failing to deliver the fair and fast transition away from fossil fuels that is desperately needed by workers, communities and the climate.

“Both the Scottish and UK Governments are listening to oil and gas lobbyists instead of what climate scientists are telling them and the devastating evidence of extreme weather around the world.

“The Scottish Government is considering approving a huge, new, gas-fired, power station at Peterhead despite the fact it will lock us into fossil fuels for decades to come.

“The developers have admitted the plant will worsen climate pollution, so Scottish ministers must use their power and responsibility to reject this new fossil fuel infrastructure.”

“By putting in place a credible plan to transition to renewable energy people in Scotland can have warm homes, excellent public transport and good green jobs.

“We hope that as many people as possible can join us in the streets to bring this message to both the Scottish and the UK Government.”

Edinburgh Climate Coalition activist, Evelyn McGregor, said: “The protest is part of the biggest ever global day of action against fossil fuels.

“We’re getting organised and protesting because of Rishi Sunak’s promise to give out hundreds of new oil licences despite the record-breaking temperatures, extreme weather and terrifying wildfires this summer.

“By choosing to max out fossil fuels, politicians are lighting the climate’s touch paper and signing a death sentence for millions of people.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government has set out a clear pathway to deliver on our global climate commitments and capitalise on the enormous opportunities offered by becoming a net zero economy – unlocking our potential as a renewables powerhouse.

“Our focus must be on meeting our energy security needs, reducing emissions and delivering affordable energy supplies whilst ensuring a just transition for our oil and gas workforce as North Sea resources decline.

“Decisions on oil and gas exploration and licensing remain reserved to the UK Government and we have consistently called for the UK Government’s climate compatibility checkpoint to be strengthened.

“Without transparent and robust climate compatibility tests, we lack a transparent evidence base to form the basis of decision-making, but we do not believe that Scotland’s future is in indefinite or unlimited extraction of oil and gas.”