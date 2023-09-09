Matheson challenged to name NHS buildings being surveyed for risk-prone concrete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matheson challenged to name NHS buildings being surveyed for risk-prone concrete

By Press Association
Health Secretary Michael Matheson is being challenged to publish a list of NHS buildings being surveyed for the presence of collapse-prone concrete (Robert Perry/PA)
Labour is demanding answers from Health Secretary Michael Matheson over the extent to which collapse-prone concrete is present in NHS buildings.

After the Scottish Government confirmed that reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) is present in at least dozens of schools, Labour’s Jackie Baillie has written to the Health Secretary.

She said that a survey of 254 NHS buildings for the presence of Raac would be “causing anxiety for staff and patients alike”, telling Mr Matheson it is “imperative that they get the answers they need as soon as possible”.

Labour is demanding to know when the Scottish Government was first made aware of the risk of Raac in NHS buildings, and what action was taken when these concerns were first raised.

Labour’s Jackie Baillie has written to the Health Secretary on the issue (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Baillie also asked the Health Secretary when the survey of buildings had commenced, calling for Mr Matheson to publish a full list of the buildings being surveyed.

She also said the Scottish Government must go public if Raac is found in any of the properties, with a list of buildings affected.

Challenging the Health Secretary on the issue, Ms Baillie asked him: “Are you concerned that any buildings could be at risk of collapse, and if so how many patients or staff could be at risk?”

The letter came as Ms Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader and health spokesperson at Holyrood, said: “Under the SNP the foundations of our NHS are quite literally crumbling.

“For years now people have been sounding the alarm on the presence of Raac in public buildings, but the SNP appear to have been burying their head in the sand.

“They still have no clue what the scale of the problem is and no real plan to fix it.

“Patients and staff must be able to trust that NHS buildings are safe – the Health Secretary must urgently answer these key questions.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Building safety is an issue the Scottish Government takes very seriously and we are fully aware of significant issues with some Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).

“Reviews of Raac have been conducted by local authorities, NHS Scotland and other public sector organisations for some time so we can all fully understand the scope of Raac including in hospitals.

“In addition we established a cross sector working group on Raac to ensure action is taken where required so that people are safe and feel safe in buildings.”