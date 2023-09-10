Justice Secretary highlights supporting ‘disadvantaged’ amid benefit cut reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justice Secretary highlights supporting ‘disadvantaged’ amid benefit cut reports

By Press Association
Alex Chalk was speaking on Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips (Lucy North/PA)
The Government must do everything it can for “the most disadvantaged in society”, the Justice Secretary has said, amid reports the Chancellor is weighing up real-terms cuts to benefits.

The split in the Cabinet appeared to emerge as Alex Chalk said he wanted to ensure the Government was “decent, humane” and wanted to support people.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is reportedly weighing up plans to break with custom by not raising welfare payments in line with inflation in his autumn financial statement to free up cash for tax cuts ahead of the next election.

But it could provoke allegations the Government is targeting some of the most vulnerable during a cost-of-living crisis, especially if the state pension continues to rise in line with earnings or prices.

Asked by Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips if he would be personally comfortable with the plan, Mr Chalk said: “We must do everything we can for the most disadvantaged in society.

“That is why we put up the benefits by 10.1% and also Universal Credit, but also pensions as well.

“We want to ensure, I will want to ensure, my colleagues will want to ensure, that we are decent, humane and we want to support people.”

Broadcaster Mr Phillips replied: “I am taking that as a no.”

Mr Chalk responded: “Take it as you like.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is reportedly weighing up plans not to raise welfare payments in line with inflation (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

On Saturday, the Prime Minister declined to “speculate” about what will be in the Chancellor’s statement on November 22 when asked if he could guarantee benefits would rise with inflation.

Speaking to broadcasters at the G20 summit in New Delhi, Mr Sunak said there was a legal process which was worked through “every year to do benefits uprating and a whole host of other things”.

“And those decisions are announced at the Autumn Statement, that’s entirely normal,” he added.

Benefits are usually raised in line with September’s consumer prices index measure for inflation.

But reports suggested that Mr Hunt could point towards forecasts that inflation would be far lower in April, when the payments hike would come into effect.