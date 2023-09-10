Home Secretary pushes for ban of American XL Bully dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Secretary pushes for ban of American XL Bully dogs

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Peter Byrne/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Peter Byrne/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is pushing for a ban of the American XL Bully dog, arguing they are a “clear and lethal danger” – particularly to children.

The Cabinet minister announced that she has commissioned “urgent advice” on outlawing the breed after she highlighted an “appalling” attack on an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police were investigating after the girl and two men who intervened were injured in the incident in the Bordesley Green area on Saturday.

“This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children,” Ms Braverman wrote on social media.

“We can’t go on like this.

“I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them.”

The advice was commissioned last week, an adviser said, with it being the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ responsibility to add the breed to the banned list.

It is against the law to own, breed or sell dogs on the list.

Emma Whitfield, the mother of 10-year-old Jack Lis – who died after being mauled by one of the dogs Caerphilly, South Wales, has been calling for a change in the law.

Sir John Hayes, a close ally of Ms Braverman, has been pushing in the House of Commons for a ban of the dog he has claimed is “bred to kill”.

However, animal charities including the RSPCA have been pushing for a new approach, arguing the Dangerous Dogs Act has failed to protect the public.

There are currently four banned breeds of dog in the UK, the pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino and fila Brasileiro.

The American Bully XL is closely related to the pit bull terrier, but is not subject to any legal restrictions itself.