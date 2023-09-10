Rishi Sunak does not commit to maintaining triple lock in next Tory manifesto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak does not commit to maintaining triple lock in next Tory manifesto

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has not committed to maintaining the triple lock on state pensions in the next Conservative manifesto (Alamy/PA)
Rishi Sunak has not committed to maintaining the triple lock on state pensions in the next Conservative manifesto.

It comes as pensioners could be in for an 8% boost to income next year in line with the increase in average wages – following a 10.1% rise this year to match inflation.

The triple-lock safeguard means the state pension tends to increase every April in line with wage growth, price inflation or 2.5% – whichever is higher.

But the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned about the risks to the public finances from the scheme, saying it could add up to £45 billion per year, in today’s terms, to spending by 2050.

The Prime Minister declined to say if it will feature in his party’s manifesto at the next general election, due by January 2025.

Speaking to reporters during his trip to the G20 summit in India, Mr Sunak said: “We’re not going to speculate on the election manifesto now. I’ve got plenty to get on with between now and then.

“But the triple lock is the Government’s policy and has been for a long time.

“I’m not going to get into our manifesto now but the triple lock has been a longstanding policy for us.”

Pay growth v inflation
(PA Graphics)

Earnings growth figures released on Tuesday for the May to July 2023 period will likely determine next spring’s increase in the state pension for the UK’s 12 million pensioners.

That is because it is expected to be above both 2.5% and CPI (Consumer Prices Index) inflation in September.

In April to June, pay growth rose by an annual rate of 8.2%.

The triple lock was introduced by the Tory-led coalition government in 2010 as a way of ensuring pensioner income did not lose value in real terms.

It has been seen as an important offer to older voters.

But the IFS on Friday said high levels of public spending resulting from the triple lock could produce “insurmountable pressure” for a “much higher” state pension age.

Heidi Karjalainen, a research economist at the respected think tank, said: “The triple lock makes it especially hard to know how much you might receive from a state pension and how much the state pension will cost the state in the future.

“An additional real risk is that retaining the triple lock for too long increases state-pension spending so significantly that it leads to insurmountable pressure for a much higher state pension age.”