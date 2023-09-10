Retailers warn Chancellor against £400m business rates hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retailers warn Chancellor against £400m business rates hike

By Press Association
Retailers have called on the Chancellor to hold off a potential hike to business rates in line with inflation (James Manning/PA)
Bosses of a raft of Britain’s biggest retailers, such as Tesco, M&S and B&Q, have urged the Chancellor to freeze their property taxes to avoid a roughly £400 million hike.

A group of 44 retail leaders have written to Jeremy Hunt to halt an inflation-based increase to business rates bills, the property tax which affects the UK’s high street firms.

The letter, which has been co-ordinated by the British Retail Consortium, said a rise would be “threatening the viability of many shops and hindering the industry’s capacity to invest”.

Bosses such as Tesco UK and Ireland chief executive officer Jason Tarry, Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts and Greggs chief executive Roisin Currie backed the calls.

Currently, business rates are planned to increase in April 2024 in line with the inflation figure for September. This figure is due to be announced in October and is currently forecast at about 6%.

The BRC said this would amount to an increase of more than £400m a year to retailers’ business rates bills.

It highlighted that an increase at that level would also put more pressure on pricing in stores, as the Chancellor and Prime Minister seek to meet their pledge of halving inflation this year.

In the letter they added: “Global supply chain issues are already likely to increase costs in the months ahead, including Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and targeting of Ukrainian grain silos, plus restrictions on Indian rice exports and ongoing labour market challenges.

“Against this backdrop, the Government should not make the situation worse by adding significantly to our cost base – freezing the business rates multiplier at its current level would avoid this.”

An inflation-linked rise to business rates would have been due to take place in April this year but was frozen by the Government.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “The Chancellor must freeze rates to help keep a lid on retailers’ already-high costs.

“With shop price inflation having eased for three consecutive months, it is vital that the Government does not add to the cost burden and undermine this progress.

“A £400 million rates rise will also cost jobs, harm the economy and damage the vibrancy of our town and city centres.

“While other business taxes, such as corporation tax and VAT, rise and fall with the movements in the economy, business rates must be paid in full whether firms are making a profit or a loss.

“This makes business rates the difference between retailers being forced to close existing stores rather than opening new ones.”