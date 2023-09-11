BMW to manufacture next-generation electric Mini in Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

BMW to manufacture next-generation electric Mini in Oxford

By Press Association
The assembly line at the BMW Mini Plant Oxford (Steve PArsons/PA)
The assembly line at the BMW Mini Plant Oxford (Steve PArsons/PA)

BMW will announce plans to build its next-generation electric Mini in Oxford after securing a Government funding package.

The German-headquartered manufacturer’s multi-million pound investment to transform its existing plant will secure 4,000 high-quality jobs, according to ministers.

Government sources declined to set out the level of taxpayer support being offered to BMW, but did not dispute the previously reported figure of £75 million.

Rishi Sunak said the Government was securing jobs and growing the economy “by backing our car manufacturing industry”.

“BMW’s investment is another shining example of how the UK is the best place to build cars of the future,” the Prime Minister added.

The Prince of Wales visit to Oxford
The King, when he was prince of Wales, drives a Mini electric car during a visit to the Mini plant in Oxford (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The announcement is the latest boost for the British car industry, with figures last month suggesting production increased by almost a third last month compared to a year ago.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said it showed carmakers continued their recovery from recent difficulties, including global chip shortages.

Last week electric vehicle production also began at the Stellantis’s factory in Ellesmere Port after an £100 million investment, following doubts due to post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Vans such as the Vauxhall Combo Electric, Opel Combo Electric, Peugeot e-Partner, Citroen e-Berlingo and Fiat E-Doblo will be made at the Cheshire site.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said BMW’s investment was a “huge vote of confidence in this country as a global leader in electric vehicles”.