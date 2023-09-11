Culture Secretary to be questioned by Lords about lawsuits against journalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Culture Secretary to be questioned by Lords about lawsuits against journalists

By Press Association
Lucy Frazer will also face questions from the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee on the BBC’s future, the Media Bill and the UK’s creative industries in a one-off accountability session on September 13 (PA)
Lucy Frazer will also face questions from the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee on the BBC’s future, the Media Bill and the UK’s creative industries in a one-off accountability session on September 13 (PA)

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will be quizzed by members of the House of Lords on steps being taken to put a stop to lawsuits that have a “devastating” impact on journalists.

Ms Frazer will also face questions from the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee on the BBC’s future, the Media Bill and the UK’s creative industries, in a one-off accountability session on September 13.

The Government has launched a new taskforce aimed at stopping legal threats known as strategic lawsuits against public participation (Slapps).

Cabinet Meeting
Lucy Frazer (PA)

Slapps are often used by the rich to try, under defamation and privacy laws, to stop journalists or campaigners from exposing wrongdoing.

The committee will question Ms Frazer on how the Government will build on the progress it has made on Slapps, future legislative plans and whether the Government will take on the Committee’s recommendation for a Slapps defence fund, financed by fines levied by the courts or regulator.

There will also be questions on whether the Government will launch a review of the licence fee and how this would be structured, as well as queries about efforts to address issues arising from recent controversies involving the BBC, including around governance.

Russian oligarchs have in recent years used Slapps to silence critics.

HarperCollins and author Catherine Belton settled a defamation case with Roman Abramovich after Ms Belton’s book, Putin’s People: How The KGB Took Back Russia And Then Took On The West, included claims Mr Abramovich bought Chelsea Football Club in 2003 at the Russian president’s command.

New Year Honours list 2023
Catherine Belton, author of Putin’s People: How The KGB Took Back Russia And Then Took On The West (Catherine Belton/PA)

Ms Belton became an MBE for services to journalism in the New Year Honours list and previously urged the Government to introduce a law to tackle Slapps.

Earlier this year, the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill was amended to clamp down on Slapps related to economic crime, which the Government says make up the vast majority of cases brought to UK courts.

The Bill, which has completed its third reading in the House of Lords, is about establishing an early dismissal mechanism to make it easier for courts in England and Wales to quickly dismiss Slapps related to economic crime, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The new taskforce will commission research to investigate the prevalence of Slapps used against journalists and explore how legal services regulation could be used to prevent or mitigate the legal issue.

Alongside this, the body will draw up plans for new specialist training for judges and law professionals to help them easily identify and throw out Slapps and develop guidance to support journalists, publications and law professionals.

An April report by the Thomson Reuters Foundation found that 47.6% of worldwide respondents said they or their media organisation were facing legal threats.

Since 2015, it concluded, the number of Slapps has “increased substantially”.