Starmer highlights ‘common ground’ with unions ahead of TUC dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Starmer highlights ‘common ground’ with unions ahead of TUC dinner

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer said Labour is ‘looking to the future’ after union boss Sharon Graham accused his party of being a ’90s tribute act’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said Labour is ‘looking to the future’ after union boss Sharon Graham accused his party of being a ’90s tribute act’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said Labour is “looking to the future” after union boss Sharon Graham accused his party of being a “90s tribute act”.

The Labour leader, who is heading to Liverpool later on Monday to dine with the TUC general council, insisted there is “a lot of common ground” with trade unions.

The party’s moves to sideline left-wingers and a perceived lack of support in industrial disputes has attracted union anger.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson during a visit to the Sydney Russell School in Dagenham on Monday
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson during a visit to the Sydney Russell School in Dagenham on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Asked about Unite general secretary Ms Graham’s comment, Sir Keir told reporters at an east London school: “The Labour Party is absolutely focused on the future, not the past, and the challenges that we will inherit if we’re privileged enough to go into government.

“The central challenge will be growing the economy. Within that is dignity and respect for working people in their working environment.”

Asked how he plans to keep unions on side, Sir Keir said: “The Labour Party and the trade unions have had a long relationship together and we had a big session at the beginning of the summer where we agreed policy going forward.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham accused Labour of being a ’90s tribute act’ (PA)

“So what you’ll see here is a lot of common ground as we go towards what we know will be really huge challenges.”

Labour’s National Policy Forum document, agreed in July, is reportedly expected to be published soon.