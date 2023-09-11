Hunt suggests India trade deal could be struck this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hunt suggests India trade deal could be struck this year

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt is visiting India for talks on economic co-operation (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jeremy Hunt is visiting India for talks on economic co-operation (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A UK-India trade deal could be agreed by the end of the year, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has indicated.

He said there was “real political momentum” behind a deal but the next few weeks would be crucial.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was at the G20 summit in New Delhi over the weekend, has been invited to return to the country, something which has fuelled speculation about a trade deal.

G20 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited India for the G20 summit (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The prospect of Mr Sunak taking up the offer of an “early” trip back to India for talks with counterpart Narendra Modi raises the possibility that a breakthrough on a UK-India free trade agreement could be approaching.

Mr Hunt, who was on a separate visit to India for talks on economic co-operation, said neither side would “sign anything in a hurry” and a deal would need to work for both the UK and India.

Asked if they could agree on a deal by the end of the year, he told Bloomberg: “We could, but I think it just depends on what happens in the next few weeks.

“What I would say is I sense real political momentum.

“I think both prime ministers would like to see if there’s a way to do a deal.”

Mr Hunt’s visit saw an announcement that Indian firms could soon be listed in London following recent changes to the country’s regulation to allow domestic companies access to global markets.

A new UK-India pensions and insurance partnership will also increase ties in the financial services industry.

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt again played down the prospect of tax giveaways in his upcoming autumn statement, insisting that tackling inflation must be the main priority.

ECONOMY Inflation

Ahead of the November 22 statement he indicated he would not have much room for manoeuvre on the public finances, saying: “Since the spring Budget when the last numbers were published, we’ve seen inflation stickier than was forecast at the time and that means debt interest payments are higher.”

He added: “Our priority is to bring down inflation. And when you’re trying to bring down inflation, you have to be really careful not to pump extra money into the economy, much as you would like to, not to pump extra money into people’s pockets because that can push up prices and keep inflation higher for longer.

“So the one thing I can absolutely say is that our focus at the autumn statement will be on bringing down inflation and delivering both the Prime Minister’s goal to halve inflation and the Bank of England’s target to get it down to 2%.”