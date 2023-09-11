King sends ‘good wishes’ to people of North Korea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

King sends ‘good wishes’ to people of North Korea

By Press Association
The King sent a message to North Korea to mark its national day (Robert MacDonald/PA)
The King sent a message to North Korea to mark its national day (Robert MacDonald/PA)

The King has sent “good wishes” to the people of North Korea to mark the country’s national day.

News of the message emerged as North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un was thought to have travelled to Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin.

The King’s message was sent to the people of North Korea via its embassy in London and the Government stressed it was not a message of support to “the regime” in Pyongyang.

North Korea Parade
A paramilitary parade marked the 75th anniversary of North Korea in Pyongyang (KCNA via KNS/AP/PA)

The message read: “As the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea celebrate their national day, I send my good wishes for the future.”

The King’s message would have been sent on advice from the Foreign Office and similar greetings were issued by his mother the late Queen.

The 75th anniversary of North Korea’s founding was marked with a parade in Pyongyang on Saturday.

In Westminster, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman played down the significance of the message.

“My understanding is this was a message to the people of North Korea rather than the regime,” the spokesman said.

“I think this is something that happens each year and is not unusual in that regard.”

North Korea Parade
The King sent good wishes to the people of North Korea (KCNA via KNS/AP/PA)

The timing of the message came as North Korea appeared set to provide weapons to Russia in support of the Ukraine invasion.

US officials believe Mr Putin is turning to Pyongyang to replenish arms stockpiles which have been run down by the conflict.

Mr Kim was reported to have set off for Russia in his armoured train on Sunday night.

A possible venue for the meeting is the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, where Mr Putin is attending an international forum that runs until Wednesday.

Downing Street said like-minded democratic allies were standing together against Russia, contrasting that with Mr Putin’s attempts to secure arms from other authoritarian states.

“First and foremost, it is obviously right for democratic countries to seek to further align and deepen partnerships in the interests of peace and stability,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

“That is very different from an approach that appears to be largely based on the selling of arms to support an illegal war. I think it’s important to draw a distinction between the two.”