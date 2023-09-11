Loughborough University student’s device detects sport concussions in 10 seconds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loughborough University student’s device detects sport concussions in 10 seconds

By Press Association
The CONTACT device was primarily designed for rugby players (Loughborough University/PA)
The CONTACT device was primarily designed for rugby players (Loughborough University/PA)

A university student has designed a prototype of a device which can detect sports-related concussions in under 10 seconds.

Joel Poulter designed the handheld CONTACT device to provide objective, rapid assessments of players so decisions can be made on and off the field which prioritise player safety.

Mr Poulter, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in product design and technology from Loughborough University in Leicestershire earlier this year, designed CONTACT after his own experiences of concussion during 15 years of playing rugby.

It detects abnormal changes in a person’s pupils by shining a light into the user’s eyes, which measures factors including pupil size, how quickly they constrict and how quickly they respond to the light stimulus, all of which are inhibited by traumatic brain injuries.

These are then compared to a baseline pupil reading, taken before a game begins, to determine whether a player is concussed.

Mr Poulter, 23, said: “Detecting concussions early is incredibly important as returning to play prematurely after a concussion risks ‘second-impact syndrome’, which is often fatal.

“Multiple sports concussions are also linked to long-term health problems, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which can lead to dementia in later life.

“I’ve had multiple firsthand experiences with concussion, and I have friends that have suffered from the consequences of concussions, causing them to take a step back from playing entirely.

“I’m very aware of how tough it can be to spot a concussion from a personal and external perspective.

“I wanted to develop a non-subjective test that gives a rapid assessment and can be used at all sporting levels, particularly at amateur games where there is often little-to-no medical support and therefore concussions are likely to be missed.”

The CONTACT device
The device is designed to work in all weathers (Loughborough University/PA)

Concussions are often measured using a “follow my finger” test, which provides subjective results.

Mr Poulter’s prototype is able to measure a pupil response in both eyes, captured by an internal infrared camera.

It has been trialled with nine participants, with analytical software used to determine a pupil’s maximum and minimum size, constriction speed and how long it took for a pupil to respond to the light stimulus.

It is hoped the software can be integrated into CONTACT moving forward, alongside an app that provides medical guidance and data.

Mr Poulter said: “I want CONTACT to become a tool used by every club, school, and university so we can tackle concussion in all contact sports.

“If concussions can be accurately detected, recovery can be prioritised, and we can ensure players only return to the field once fully recovered.

“This could prevent serious health issues and players having to walk away from the sport they love.”

Loughborough University was named the best university in the world for sports-related subjects in the 2023 QS World University Rankings, the seventh consecutive year it has won the award.

CONTACT was showcased at the university’s School of Design and Creative Arts Degree Show and Foundation Exhibition Student Showcase in June.