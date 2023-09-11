Sunak under fire from Tory MP over whether PM’s constituency will house migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak under fire from Tory MP over whether PM’s constituency will house migrants

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Rishi Sunak (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has come under fire from one of his own backbenchers over whether he will deliver on a proposal to use a military base in his constituency to house migrants.

Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh has strongly opposed Government plans to use RAF Scampton in his own constituency of Gainsborough to house migrants, and has voiced his discontent over what he has suggested is a failure by the Government to advance proposals to use Catterick Garrison in the Prime Minister’s constituency.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said earlier this year that the Prime Minister is “showing leadership” on the issue of housing migrants by “bringing forward proposals to provide accommodation at barracks in Catterick Garrison in his constituency”.

Sir Edward Leigh
Sir Edward Leigh (Jessica Taylor/PA)

Sir Edward voiced his frustration over the situation in the Commons, suggesting the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has opposed the plan to use Catterick Garrison.

Defence minister James Cartlidge said the backbencher’s characterisation of the situation was “not correct”.

Sir Edward told the Commons: “The Prime Minister said he was going to lead by example and when it came to the military base at Catterick, he was going to ensure that illegal migrants were housed there.

“We now understand that the generals have said that they don’t want a bunch of Afghans and Iraqis next to their squaddies, so nothing is happening with regard to illegal migrants being put there.

“Although the MoD is so determined that their soldiers should not be placed near migrants that they are moving them out of RAC Scampton.

Catterick Garrison
Catterick Garrison (Danny Lawson/PA)

“So when are illegal migrants going to be placed in Catterick as promised by the Prime Minister? I want a date and I want it now.”

Mr Cartlidge said: “I visited Catterick on Friday. I discussed precisely this matter with senior members of the Armed forces based at Catterick.

“The characterisation he uses is, I have to tell him, not correct.

“These matters are being considered objectively, and carefully, but that work is ongoing.”

Sir Edward could be heard shouting “ahh, ongoing, yes, ongoing”, as the minister brought his remarks to a close.

The Tory backbencher also raised the issue in the Commons last week, claiming Home Office officials had said the plan to use Catterick to house migrants is “not happening”, adding “where is the leadership in that?”

A Home Office spokesperson said in response: “Work is ongoing to bring forward accommodation at Catterick Garrison as part of our wider efforts to relieve pressure on the asylum system.”