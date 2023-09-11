More than 600 schools surveyed so far for crumbling concrete, say officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 600 schools surveyed so far for crumbling concrete, say officials

By Press Association
Top officials in the Department for Education were grilled by MPs on Monday about Raac (Victoria Jones/PA)
More than 600 schools have now been surveyed for collapse-risk concrete, senior officials in the Department for Education have said.

Officials also confirmed that the department has received 98% of responses to a questionnaire about potential reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in their buildings.

It comes after ministers set a deadline of last Friday for school leaders and responsible bodies to respond.

The new figures emerged as permanent secretary at Department for Education Susan Acland-Hood and chief operating officer Jane Cunliffe appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (Pac).

The two top officials were grilled by MPs about the ongoing crisis, with Pac chair Dame Meg Hillier telling the civil servants that it was “disappointing” the pair had not come before MPs ready to provide more figures.

The Department for Education officials resisted questions about how many schools were waiting for a survey for Raac, amid questions from Dame Meg about whether the number was in the “tens” or “hundreds”.

Ms Cunliffe said: “It is very fast-moving, we are doing tens of surveys every day.”

She said that eight surveying firms were currently doing both new and return visits to schools.

“As soon as we hear about a school that suspects it has got Raac, we can get that survey done in weeks. So we are hoping over the next few weeks, to have identified the majority.”

Ms Cunliffe told MPs that in two-thirds of all the surveys conducted, Raac had not been found.

The officials could not put a figure on the total number of pupils affected by the crisis, but defended the department’s handling of the issue and said that there was a “co-ordinated” cross-government approach.

Ms Acland-Hood said: “I don’t think I can give you an assurance that there won’t other changes in advice or views about it.

“But I think the critical thing that we were trying to do was actively stay close to the latest understanding and evidence on it.”

Ms Acland-Hood also said that Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had been “generous” in her gratitude towards officials, after a sweary outburst last week saw the Cabinet minister complain that “everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing”.

She told MPs: “The Secretary of State has been generous in recognising work done in the department.

“I don’t think she did intend to suggest others hadn’t been working hard. All I can say is on behalf of the department, I am really grateful.

“I think schools, responsible bodies and teachers up and down the country have worked unbelievably hard in what were very difficult circumstances, at short notice.”