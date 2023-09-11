Marginalised groups ‘locked out of democracy’ by voter ID rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marginalised groups ‘locked out of democracy’ by voter ID rules

By Press Association
Voter ID requirements led to discrimination, MPs have warned (Liam McBurney/PA)
Voter ID requirements led to discrimination, MPs have warned (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Government has been accused of introducing voter identification rules that have seen marginalised groups “locked out of democracy” after a report found that they led to racial and disability discrimination in May’s local elections.

The policy is “a ‘poisoned cure’ in that it disenfranchises more electors than it protects”, the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on democracy and the constitution said in a report published on Monday.

Under the policy implemented by the Conservative Government, this year’s local elections in England were the first time voters were required to show ID before collecting their ballot paper at polling stations.

It will be widened to cover UK general elections from the autumn, meaning it is likely to be a requirement at the next Westminster election, due to take place by January 2025 and expected next year.

But MPs and peers on the APPG raised concerns that the effect of the requirement was to “prevent or discourage certain electors from voting”.

“Polling clerks are more likely to fail to compare a photo ID to the person presenting that document if the person is of a different ethnicity,” according to the report.

Labour said the findings confirmed that it “was right to warn about the consequences of the Tories’ failed voter ID regulations”.

Anneliese Dodds said a Labour government would ensure that every legitimate voter who wants to vote can (Yui Mok/PA)

Shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds said: “No legitimate voter should be locked out of democracy, but it appears that is exactly what has happened – and It’s particularly alarming that under-represented groups look to have been more likely to have denied their say by these new barriers to voting.

“Inequality was already soaring in our country under the Conservatives before they decided to embed it in our electoral system.

“The next Labour government will introduce a Race Equality Act to tackle the structural inequality that scars our society. And we will review and respond to the evidence of the impact of Photo Voter ID in elections to make sure every legitimate voter who wants to vote, can.”

An interim report by the elections watchdog in June found around 14,000 people – 0.25% – did not vote after being unable to show an accepted form of photo ID during the local elections.