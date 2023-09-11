Liz Truss leads Tory calls to designate China as a threat to UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liz Truss leads Tory calls to designate China as a threat to UK

By Press Association
Tory former prime minister Liz Truss (James Manning/PA)
Liz Truss and other senior Tory MPs have lined up in the Commons to pressure Rishi Sunak to designate China as a “threat” to the UK following the arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

The so-called China hawks on the Tory benches did not hold back after Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden gave a statement on the arrest and insisted China represented a “systemic challenge” to the UK.

The former prime minister Ms Truss, joined by the likes of Tory former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and veteran MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, raised to their feet to urge the Government to specifically label China as a “threat” to the UK.

The researcher at the centre of the row, who had links with senior Tories including security minister Tom Tugendhat and Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Kearns, was arrested back in March – but this went undisclosed until the Sunday Times reported it over the weekend.

The individual said he is “completely innocent” and that he spent his career highlighting the “challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party”.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, are investigating.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Truss said: “These are extremely worrying reports about the level of infiltration of Chinese-supported forces into our democracy.

“Does he (Oliver Dowden) agree that what we need to do is to recognise that China is the largest threat, both to the world and to the United Kingdom, for freedom and democracy?

“And does he not agree that the Government should designate it as such?”

Mr Dowden replied: “She is absolutely right that China represents a systemic challenge to our interests and values, and it is also the case, for example, in respect of our economic security, it is the number one state-based threat to our economic security.

“What I would say to her is that the Government is absolutely clear-eyed about the threats that this nation faces and robust in taking action, indeed that is why I personally took the decisions in respect of banning Huawei from our 5G networks, in respect of Chinese CCTV technology, and indeed in relation to TikTok.

“We will continue to take whatever steps are necessary based on appropriate advice to provide that protection for our nation and our democratic institutions.”

Meanwhile, Sir Iain said: “It’s appalling news that we have a potential cell operating in and around Westminster, an espionage cell, and I as a sanctioned individual alongside many of my colleagues are particularly perturbed by this particular news.”

He added: “When did the Foreign Secretary get told about this investigation? Was it before he went to Beijing, and if he went to Beijing with this knowledge, did he raise it with his counterpart in Beijing, because it’s very important to know whether we have already said it.

Sir Iain noted: “The problem lies in the mess we’ve got into over what we define China as in respect to us. Are they a threat or are they not? If they are a threat, why don’t we call them a threat and take the relative action that is necessary to deal with them on that basis and sanction some people?”

Tory former cabinet minister Sir Iain Duncan Smith (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mr Dowden said the Government does not provide a “running commentary” on intelligence matters, adding that Foreign Secretary James Cleverly “regularly raises electoral interference and interference with our democratic institutions” with his Chinese counterpart.

He said: “It would not be the case, and it has not been the case generally, that specific cases – particularly those that are subject to an ongoing police investigation – would be raised.”

MP for Harwich and North Essex Sir Bernard echoed his colleagues, saying: “Why is the Government so squeamish about not just talking about threats from China, but by calling China a threat?

“What is the difference between a challenge and a threat?”

Mr Dowden reiterated the Government is “absolutely clear about the threat that China represents”, adding: “But at the same time, it is right that we engage with China and that is the approach that we are taking alongside working very closely with our allies.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer later pressed the Prime Minister to reveal whether the Foreign Secretary raised reports of Chinese spying in Westminster during his August visit to the country.

Sir Keir asked: “Given the arrest happened in March, can I ask the Prime Minister if the Foreign Secretary knew about this incident before he visited China last month, and if he did, did he raise it on that trip?”

Mr Sunak responded: “I am sure he will appreciate that as there is an ongoing investigation, as you have also said Mr Speaker, I am limited in what I can say specifically.

“But I have been emphatically clear in our engagement with China that we will not accept any interference in our democracy and parliamentary system.

“This includes sanctioning of MPs and malign activity, such as the type of activity alleged to have taken place.

“I can absolutely confirm that the Foreign Secretary raised these issues on his recent visit and I also reinforced this in my meeting at the G20.”