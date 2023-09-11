Girl, 11, tells of terror during attack by bully XL crossbreed puppy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Girl, 11, tells of terror during attack by bully XL crossbreed puppy

By Press Association
(Dave Thompson/PA)
(Dave Thompson/PA)

The 11-year-old victim of a dog attack in Birmingham has said she was “terrified” during the ordeal.

Ana Paun, was attacked by the American bully XL and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed puppy in Bordesley Green on Saturday.

She suffered serious injuries to her arm and shoulder, while two other people were also injured after the dog broke free from its collar twice.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Ana said: “I got terrified and he jumped on the arm and he bit me.

“I was screaming and I couldn’t do anything, the dog kept on staying on my arm.”

The schoolgirl told BBC News: “The dog was staring at me and I got scared, so I started to run. And then I never ran that far, I ran like five seconds. So the dog grabbed my hand and he started moving me about.

“Someone grabbed him off my hand, and after he let go of my arm he went on my shoulder and he bit my shoulder as well.

“I was feeling really panicked and I was scared, terrified, I had a lot of emotions. The owner should be more responsible of the dog, because the owner was not doing anything.”

Ana’s mother said her daughter was taken to hospital in an ambulance and needed around eight stitches.

Speaking at the family home, Monica Paun, 34, told the PA news agency: “She was with her big sister at the shop and the dog attacked.

“She came shouting ‘mum’. I am still in shock.”

Ana spent a night in hospital after the attack and has been given antibiotics, her mother added.

Ana is now at home recovering after the incident, footage of which was circulated on social media after being filmed by an witness.

No arrests have been made, but West Midlands Police said on Monday that the force will speak to the dog’s owner “in due course” as they are in hospital.

“This was an alarming and shocking incident on a busy road in high temperatures and members of the public showed immense courage in tackling such a ferocious dog,” a force spokesman said.

The incident prompted Home Secretary Suella Braverman to seek “urgent advice” on whether the breed should be banned.

Downing Street said the Government takes the issue of American bully XL dogs “extremely seriously”.

“The footage we saw over the weekend was shocking. I know that the police are investigating that specific incident,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“We take this issue extremely seriously. We have commissioned urgent advice on what steps we can take on dangerous dogs. I think the Home Secretary set that out yesterday. And beyond that immediate work, we do have a number of measures to protect people under the Dangerous Dogs Act.”

Speaking during a visit to an east London school, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told reporters: “I think there’s a strong case for banning this particular breed.

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“Anybody who saw footage of what happened is really shocked at what had happened and I think nobody would say that’s perfectly acceptable and nothing needs to be done.

“I want to see what the Government is going to put forward. I hope we can do this speedily and constructively.”

Adding the bully XL to the banned list is the responsibility of Environment Secretary Therese Coffey’s department where, PA understands, there are concerns over the feasibility of the move.

The dog, which is developed from the American pit bull terrier, is not a recognised as a specific breed by the Kennel Club.

It could be hard to define and some fear a ban could inadvertently outlaw a range of other dogs.

Emma Whitfield, whose 10-year-old son Jack Lis, was fatally attacked by a bully XL named Beast in Caerphilly, South Wales, two years ago, criticised the delay in making the dogs illegal.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ms Whitfield said: “Where were you when my son was killed? Where were you when other innocent people were killed?

“Where were you when I was at Parliament asking for change? Nowhere.

“If you’re going to do something, please do it. Stop pussyfooting around the ‘breed neutral’ bull crap and do something.”