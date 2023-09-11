Tories urge ministers to ‘see sense’ and pause short-term let licensing changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tories urge ministers to ‘see sense’ and pause short-term let licensing changes

By Press Association
Murdo Fraser said the scheme could have ‘huge and catastrophic unintended consequences’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Murdo Fraser said the scheme could have ‘huge and catastrophic unintended consequences’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

MSPs are to vote on calls for a new licensing regime for short-term let properties to be delayed for a year – with Tories insisting ministers must “see sense” and “pause these destructive plans”.

Business owners have already raised their concerns about the new system for Airbnb-style properties ahead of its introduction on October 1.

Now, with some MSPs at Holyrood also speaking out against the changes, Tories are to force a vote on the issue.

It comes after veteran SNP MSP Fergus Ewing joined those calling on the Scottish Government to further delay the changes – which have already been pushed back by six months.

Ministers insist the scheme will ensure short-term let properties are regulated in the same way as other types of accommodation, such as hotels and caravan parks.

However, a survey by the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) previously found 64% of operators are considering leaving the sector because of the change.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s debate at Holyrood, Conservative business and tourism spokesman Murdo Fraser said: “Ministers must see sense, listen to businesses and pause these destructive plans before it’s too late.”

The Tory MSP said: “This scheme – however well-intended some of its provisions are – is going to have huge and catastrophic unintended consequences if it goes ahead next month.

“It was designed to tackle problem city-centre units, but B&Bs, guest houses and those seeking house-swap arrangements will now be hit with crippling additional costs and bureaucracy.

“There is a real danger this will destroy small businesses and have a huge knock-on impact on the wider Scottish economy.

“Ministers risk repeating the mistakes of the shambolic deposit return scheme by ignoring the stark warnings of businesses and stubbornly ploughing ahead with a fatally-flawed policy.”

Meanwhile more than 1,500 people working in Scottish tourism have signed a letter in a “final plea” to First Minister Humza Yousaf, urging him to pause the Scottish Government’s plans for short-term let licensing.

The letter points out that industry has always been pro-regulation, insisting that health and safety is paramount, but that legislation needs to be paused to reset the balance between the Scottish Government’s ambitions with those working in self-catering and other associated businesses.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, said: “This letter is yet another powerful indication of the strength of feeling within our sector about the impending disaster that is short-term let licensing and the harm it will cause those working so tirelessly in the Scottish tourism industry.

“The message to the First Minister is loud and clear: please listen to those who work day-in, day-out in our sector, pause your scheme and work with us on a viable, proportionate and balanced alternative that won’t cause untold damage to Scottish tourism. Let’s work together to put things right.”

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “Regulation of short-term lets has been introduced at a time of significant growth and change in the sector, and to make sure that accommodation is safe, including gas safety certificates and suitable electrical equipment, as well as responding to community concerns on the impacts.

“Over the past four years, ministers in a range of capacities have engaged with the sector, listening and responding to feedback, this includes several meetings in recent weeks and months.

“We have already brought forward a one-off six-month extension to the scheme, which means existing hosts have had 20 months to comply with conditions and a year to prepare and submit their application.

“No operator to date has been refused a licence, among those who have already applied.

“The responsible thing to do is for everyone to get behind the task of encouraging and supporting those short-term let hosts that must apply for a licence before the October 1 deadline, in order to continue operating.”