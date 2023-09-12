Value of mortgage balances with arrears rises by 28.8%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Value of mortgage balances with arrears rises by 28.8%

By Press Association
The value of outstanding mortgage balances with arrears jumped by 28.8% annually in the second quarter of this year, according to Bank of England figures (Joe Giddens/PA)
The value of outstanding mortgage balances with arrears jumped by 28.8% annually in the second quarter of this year, according to Bank of England figures.

At £16.9 billion, this was also a 13.0% increase compared with the previous quarter, the mortgage lenders and administrators statistics showed.

This now accounts for 1.02% of outstanding mortgage balances.

The figures were released on the same day the Office for National Statistics said average regular weekly earnings growth remained at 7.8% in the three months to July, the highest since comparable records began in 2001.

Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance, said that despite the “sizable jump” in arrears, “the proportion of outstanding mortgage balances in arrears remains low at just 1%”.

“That’s because the vast majority of outstanding mortgages were issued under the post-global financial crisis regime, which was much more stringent when it comes to affordability,” he added.

“While mortgage payments at today’s rates are painful and require borrowers to cut their discretionary spending, they are still technically affordable. That’s going to keep arrears low despite steep increases in mortgage rates.

“We are more likely to see arrears in the buy-to-let sector, where landlords face a unique set of challenges. If a landlord finds their mortgage is no longer affordable, or the rent no longer covers their outgoings, they only have two choices – sell or default.”

Riz Malik, director of Southend-on-Sea-based broker R3 Mortgages, told website and news agency Newspage: “The swift escalation in rates was bound to significantly impact default rates, and it’s likely the situation will deteriorate further.”

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said: “While higher monthly repayments could lead to a rise in mortgage arrears the record-breaking wage growth run and relatively low level of unemployment could slow the rise in repossessions.”