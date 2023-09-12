Government considering new laws to tackle dangerous cycling, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Government considering new laws to tackle dangerous cycling, says minister

By Press Association
The announcement came four years after the Government ran a consultation on proposals for new offences of causing death or serious injury while cycling (Chris Radburn/PA)
The announcement came four years after the Government ran a consultation on proposals for new offences of causing death or serious injury while cycling (Chris Radburn/PA)

New legislation to address dangerous cycling offences is being considered by the Department for Transport, a justice minister has said.

Last year, then-transport secretary Grant Shapps pledged to create a “death by dangerous cycling” law, which would have seen cyclists who killed people prosecuted in a similar way to motorists who caused death by dangerous driving.

The announcement came four years after the Government ran a consultation on proposals for new offences of causing death or serious injury while cycling.

Speaking during justice questions, Edward Argar acknowledged current laws were “old” and that it could be “difficult to successfully prosecute offences”.

He told MPs that Department for Transport (DfT) colleagues were considering bringing forward fresh legal provisions focused on addressing dangerous cycling behaviour.

But he did not provide a time frame or reveal when such legislation would be introduced.

Mr Argar’s comments came after Tory former Cabinet minister Dame Andrea Leadsom said: “Can I ask him what conversations he has had across Government to make sure that the sentencing for those convicted of dangerous cycling is equalised with the sentencing guidelines for those convicted of dangerous driving?”

Tory former cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tory former Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom quizzed the justice minister in the House of Commons (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The justice minister replied: “Well, I’m grateful to her, who I know takes a keen interest in this issue.

“The safety of our roads is a key objective for the Government. Protecting all road users is a priority.

“Like all road users, cyclists have a duty to behave in a safe and responsible manner. While laws are in place for cyclists, the current laws are old and it can be difficult to successfully prosecute offences.

“That’s why DfT colleagues are considering bringing forward legislation to introduce new offences concerning dangerous cycling to tackle those rare instances where victims have been killed or seriously injured by irresponsible cycling behaviour.”