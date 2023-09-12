Government threatened with legal challenge over infrastructure investment plan

The Scottish Government is being threatened with legal action unless it publishes full details of the environmental impact of policies contained in its infrastructure investment plan.

The Environmental Rights Centre for Scotland (ERCS) and the Good Law Project insisted that the failure to publish such an assessment meant ministers are already breaching their own climate change legislation.

The Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009 requires the Government to show how investments are in line with emissions targets – with the groups saying they will take legal action if this matter is not “urgently addressed”.

🚨 We're mounting a legal challenge with @GoodLawProject against the Scottish Government over their failure to publish a climate assessment for the Infrastructure Investment Plan. Read more: 👇https://t.co/pdN47PATX5 pic.twitter.com/fr1Ka1h0bo — Environmental Rights Centre for Scotland (@ERCScot) September 12, 2023

While the Scottish Government’s infrastructure investment plan for 2021 to 2026 outlined some £26 billion of investment, the groups said so far no assessment has been published of the emissions these projects will produce.

As a result the ERCS and Good Law Project have now written to Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan, setting out their intention to take legal action.

Dr Shivali Fifield, chief officer at the RCS said: “By failing to publish a climate impact assessment for its Infrastructure Investment Plan, the Scottish Government is leaving citizens in the dark, with no way to keep check on whether public money will be spent on projects that drive up carbon emissions.

“To the government we say: show us your homework. Too many times, you have over-promised and under-delivered, and in a climate emergency, the stakes are too high for wishful thinking.”

Dr Shivali added that “effective public scrutiny” was needed to “ensure reality matches rhetoric” on environmental issues.

Meanwhile, Emma Dearnaley, legal director at the Good Law Project, said: “The Scottish Government says it is committed to reaching net zero. But it’s breaching its own climate legislation that sets the emissions targets needed to get there.

“It’s one thing to make climate commitments – it’s another to deliver on them. So it’s vital we can all see if the Government’s investment plans clash with its plans to tackle the climate crisis.”

She added: “There’s no time to lose in the fight against irreversible damage from global heating.

“That’s why we won’t hesitate to bring a legal challenge if the Scottish Government doesn’t publish these crucial climate assessments.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.