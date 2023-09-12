Ministers discuss winter preparations amid NHS pressures and high energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers discuss winter preparations amid NHS pressures and high energy bills

By Press Association
Ministers discussed “preparations” for winter at Cabinet, Downing Street said, against a backdrop of NHS pressures and stubbornly high household bills.

Waiting times in the health service and energy security were among issues on the agenda at the Tuesday meeting.

The NHS, which usually faces increased demand with the onset of colder weather, currently has a record 7.6 million in England waiting for treatment.

Meanwhile, energy bills are expected to remain high for millions of people amid a reduction of Government support, despite the energy price cap falling slightly.

G20 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak remains confident in his plan to halve inflation, Downing Street said (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Giving an account of the meeting, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Cabinet then discussed preparations across departments ahead of the winter months.

“The Prime Minister said he was proud of the way that the Government has responded well to the past couple of winters, which have faced the distinct challenges of Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay provided an update on NHS resilience and capacity for winter while Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho spoke about efforts to “bolster energy security” through building on renewable energy and increasing the capacity of gas storage, the official said.

Energy regulator Ofgem said the new cap on a unit of gas and electricity would reduce the average bill to £1,923 from October 1, from £2,074 per year.

The average customer with a prepayment meter will see their bills fall to £1,949 per year.

Average annual gas and electricity bills remain high by historical standards, with the same costs for a typical household in winter 2021 standing at £1,277.

The meeting came as official figures showed the pace of wage growth has caught up with price hikes for the first time in nearly two decades despite rising unemployment.

Regular pay excluding bonuses rose by 7.8% from May to July, but the figure is an average across the economy, meaning not everyone will see their wages increasing by that amount.

It will come as a relief to many cash-strapped households who have struggled amid a lengthy cost-of-living crisis but also likely reinforce concerns among Bank of England policymakers over stubborn inflation.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister remained confident that his target to halve inflation would be met following the release of the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said for “real wages” to grow sustainably “we must stick to our plan to halve inflation”.