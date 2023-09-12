Fewer girls met ‘expected standard’ in Sats reading exam this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fewer girls met ‘expected standard’ in Sats reading exam this summer

By Press Association
Overall, 73% of Year 6 pupils in England achieved the expected standard in reading (Alamy/PA)
Fewer female primary school pupils met the expected standard in reading in this year’s Sats exams than last year, figures show.

The attainment gap between girls and boys in reading at Key Stage 2 narrowed this year, according to the latest Department for Education (DfE) statistics.

A detailed breakdown of the Key Stage 2 Sats results, which assess pupils’ attainment in literacy and maths by the end of Year 6 in schools in England, suggests that the attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers has narrowed slightly – but it is still larger than before the pandemic.

Overall, 73% of Year 6 pupils in England achieved the expected standard in reading, down from 75% in 2022.

Girls continue to outperform boys, but the latest figures show that 76% of girls met the expected standard in reading this year, down from 80% last year.

The proportion of boys meeting the expected standard in reading was unchanged at 70%.

It comes after parents and teachers complained that this year’s Sats reading paper was too difficult, with reports that some staff struggled to understand the questions and some children were reduced to tears.

Figures, released in July, showed that 59% of pupils met the expected standard in all of reading, writing and maths this year – the same as last year. In 2019, 65% achieved the expected standard in all three areas.

The Government’s aim is for 90% of children to leave primary school having achieved the expected standards in reading, writing and maths by 2030.

The latest DfE data suggests that the “disadvantage gap” has narrowed slightly from 3.23 in 2022 to 3.20 this year.

But the provisional data does not yet include some pupils in the care of a local authority, and once they are added the DfE expects the gap to increase.

In 2019, the disadvantage gap in England was 2.91.

In 2022, the gap increased to the highest level in a decade which the DfE said suggested that the pandemic had a “greater impact on disadvantaged pupils”.

Niamh Sweeney, deputy general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said: “The disadvantage gap has been reduced by a mere 0.03 and remains significantly higher than in 2019 – evidence of this Government’s failure to meaningfully address child poverty and invest in our schools.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “Today’s data still shows a wide attainment gap between advantaged and disadvantaged pupils.

“As the Government themselves suggest in their analysis, this is most likely a reflection of the impact of the pandemic, the impact of which was felt more greatly for disadvantaged families and children.

School maths test paper
The Government’s aim is for 90% of children to leave primary school having achieved the expected standards in reading, writing and maths by 2030 (Alamy/PA)

“It was recognised at the time that this would be the case, which is why an ambitious educational recovery plan was proposed, which the Government refused to fund.

“The attainment gap we are now seeing is, in part, a result of that decision, as well as more recent pressures such as the cost-of-living crisis.”

The statistics also show that London was the highest performing region and the South West and the East of England were the lowest performing regions.

The gap between the highest and lowest performing regions remained unchanged at eight percentage points.

Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, said: “The latest test results of 11-year-old pupils highlight the stark inequalities that scar our education system in the post pandemic era.

“It is simply unacceptable that children from under-resourced backgrounds or happen to have hailed from outside London and the South East are increasingly likely to be failing to meet expected standards in England’s primary schools.”