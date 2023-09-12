Tony Blair urges Labour not to resort to taxing and spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Tony Blair urges Labour not to resort to taxing and spending

By Press Association
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sir Tony Blair has urged Labour to hold to the centre ground and avoid “taxing and spending” its way out of economic turmoil.

The former prime minister also credited Sir Keir Starmer with bringing his party back from “the brink of extinction”.

But in an interview with the Financial Times, Sir Tony said Sir Keir would have to contend with a far more challenging situation than the one he faced when he swept to power in 1997.

Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer deserves credit for making Labour electable again, Sir Tony said (Peter Byrne/PA)

He added: “If Sir Keir Starmer wins the election, which I think he’s got a good chance of doing, he’ll be the sixth prime minister in eight years.

“That’s a country that’s in a mess. We are not in good shape.”

He said criticism of Sir Keir’s policy offering as too bland was “nonsense” and that Labour should not equate “being radical with just taxing and spending”.

He added: “The Conservative Party has taxed and spent to the point where we’re in an economic crisis.

“The radical agenda today is all about understanding, mastering, harnessing the technological revolution – everything else is secondary to that.”

The political grandee, who led the Labour government of 1997 to 2007, told the newspaper that while he met Sir Keir “reasonably frequently”, he was “his own person” who had shown “agility and determination” in reshaping the party in the wake of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

Sir Keir has been open about seeking the advice of Sir Tony and Gordon Brown on moving into government.