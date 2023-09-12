Labour to vote against ‘reckless’ plan to scrap housebuilding pollution rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour to vote against ‘reckless’ plan to scrap housebuilding pollution rules

By Press Association
Labour is poised to vote against Government plans to relax environmental rules to boost housebuilding (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour is poised to vote against Government plans to relax environmental rules to boost housebuilding (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Labour is preparing to block “reckless and irresponsible” Government plans to relax environmental rules to boost housebuilding.

The House of Lords is set to vote on Wednesday on scrapping EU-era rules that force housebuilders to mitigate the impact development has on river health.

With Labour peers poised to vote against the change, it is likely to be defeated in the Upper House.

Removing the requirements will “unblock” 100,000 new homes by 2030, according to ministers.

But Labour argued the change will increase river pollution.

Current nutrient neutrality rules mean that when developers build new homes in protected areas they are required to provide mitigations to ensure no new additional nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus make it into rivers and lakes, where they can cause algal blooms that deprive other plants and animals of light and oxygen.

This requirement will be watered down to become guidance under the changes being proposed through an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, currently going through the House of Lords.

Shadow levelling up secretary Angela Rayner and shadow environment secretary Steve Reed said nutrient neutrality rules are posing a challenge to development and “the status quo is clearly not an option”.

But they said weakening environmental law is not the only way to increase the housing supply.

Writing in the Times, the Labour frontbenchers said: “We must build the homes people need while also protecting the environment we live in.

“Their approach would not only significantly weaken environmental law and increase river pollution but would fatally undermine the emerging market in nutrient pollution reduction that developers are already making use of.

“This government has made the housing crisis worse by torpedoing housing supply. Now it is trying to cover up this failure by conjuring up a false narrative that pitches housebuilding against protecting our natural environment.”

They pointed to ways to other solutions, including directing local authorities to approve planning applications held up by nutrient neutrality rules, subject to so-called Grampian conditions.

They said if Labour’s amendment is rejected in the Lords, it will vote against the Government’s plans.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove tweeted: “Today Labour claimed to be the party of homeownership yet tomorrow they plan to vote down laws that would unlock 100k homes.

“Sir Keir is seeking to end the dream of homeownership for thousands of families by playing politics.

“Labour are the party of the blockers not the builders.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “back the builders, not the blockers” if his party gains power at the next general election.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: “Labour’s commitment to planning reform has fallen at the first hurdle.”