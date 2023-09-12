Shortage of cyber-security experts ‘should send chill down Government’s spine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shortage of cyber-security experts ‘should send chill down Government’s spine’

By Press Association
Whitehall faces a shortage of cyber-security experts and other digital skills amid staffing cuts, MPs have warned (Alamy/PA)
Whitehall faces a shortage of cyber-security experts and other digital skills amid staffing cuts, MPs have warned.

The civil service has fewer than half the number of data and technology professionals it needs, a new report by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said.

Committee chairwoman Dame Meg Hillier said the lack of cyber-security experts in particular should send “a chill down the Government’s spine”.

Dame Meg Hillier has voiced her concern (UK Parliament/PA)

Departments are constrained in what they can pay skilled professionals and struggle to compete with the private sector when recruiting for specialist roles, the report suggests.

Some digital skills shortages within Whitehall are also “self-inflicted” through staffing cuts, with the digital headcount rationed in Government departments, the committee said.

But making only piecemeal changes to save money will end up costing more in the long run by leaving the Government dependent on ageing legacy systems, MPs said.

Official estimates suggest digital, data and technology professionals currently make up around 4.5% of the civil service workforce, which is less than half the required number, the committee said.

The report makes a raft of recommendations, including for departments to identify a senior and experienced “single owner” for each Government service.

This would allow for greater transparency and accountability over how effectively each service is running, the committee said.

Digital responsibilities, such as improving digital services and addressing high-risk legacy systems, should also be included in letters of appointment at the most senior levels in all departments, the report recommends.

Departments have been urged to set out the effects of under-resourcing digital skills, the committee said, “and take action to address these such as by scaling back programmes and being explicit about delays and missed opportunities”.

Labour MP Dame Meg said: “Our inquiry has found that Whitehall’s digital services, far from transforming at the pace required, are capable of only piecemeal and incremental change.

“Departments’ future-proofing abilities are hobbled by staff shortages and a lack of support, accountability and focus from the top.

“In particular, a lack of cyber-security experts should send a chill down the Government’s spine.

“The Government talks of its ambitions for digital transformation and efficiency, while actively cutting the very roles which could help achieve them.

“Our inquiry leaves us unconvinced that these aims will be achieved in the face of competing pressures and priorities.”

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “We have a comprehensive programme in place for recruiting and retaining technical skills and training civil servants in the vital digital skills needed to deliver modern public services.

“This includes increasing the size of the specialist digital, data and technology function across departments by over 10%, boosting access to digital training and improving specialist digital and data pay through reinvesting efficiency savings.

“We’re stepping up our cyber security skills through increasing training and investment in developing cyber security skills at all levels, including Cyber Boot Camps and uptake in computer science.”