MPs must move ‘beyond the tartan’ to promote contemporary Scotland – report

By Press Association
Both Scotland’s government’s collaborate to promote it’s interests internationally (Yui Mok/PA Wire)
MPs must move “beyond the tartan” to highlight Scotland’s contemporary successes, a Westminster committee has said.

The Scottish Affairs Committee found that the UK and Scottish governments work collaboratively to promote Scotland’s international interests.

However, a report by the committee found that MPs must move “beyond the tartan” and celebrate Scotland’s innovative science and space sectors, in addition to traditional associations like tartan, whisky and golf.

The Promoting Scotland Internationally report urged the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to publish a strategy setting out expectations for embassies to mark Scotland’s key dates such as St Andrew’s Day in November and Burns Night in January.

Scottish Affairs Committee chair Pete Wishart (PA)

It said the key dates are “obvious starting points” to profiling Scotland’s strengths in modern areas like science and renewable energy.

Both Scottish and UK ministers regularly visit New York’s annual Tartan Week aimed at promoting Scotland abroad.

Committee chair Pete Wishart said: “This inquiry demonstrated how constructively the Scottish and UK Governments can work together to further the interests of Scotland, which I hope can serve as a template for other areas on which our objectives are the same.

“Where a lot of the international promotion of Scotland can at times seem to be characterised by tension and relationship difficulties between the UK and Scottish Governments, we found that the work on the ground is largely collaborative and constructive with a focus on serving vital Scotland’s interests.

“It’s critical the international view of Scotland keeps pace with the world-leading industries which set us apart.

“As a committee, we really want to see more promotion of Scotland’s contemporary strengths – for example, its outstanding science and space sectors – with a clear strategy which sets out how we will use our national days to build Scotland’s reputation.

“While visiting the USA, we found there was a huge amount of potential and, with a clearer direction from the UK Government as well as ongoing collaboration with their Scottish Government counterparts, Scotland’s standing in the world can certainly continue to grow.

“Events such as Tartan Week in New York give a massive opportunity to promote Scottish business and tourism as well as nurturing vital relationships with our diaspora.

“We hope that both Governments can explore the possibility of expanding this initiative and develop effective strategies to maximise the benefits of such events.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “We welcome this report which illustrates the work of the UK Government in promoting Scotland internationally.

“The UK Government has a strong record of working constructively and collaboratively with the devolved governments and continues to provide appropriate support overseas for devolved policies. The 800 staff based at FCDO’s joint HQ in East Kilbride are at the very heart of shaping and delivering UK foreign policy.”