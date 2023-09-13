Investment summit a success despite political instability – Heaton-Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investment summit a success despite political instability – Heaton-Harris

By Press Association
The NI Investment Summit is taking place over two days in Belfast (PA)
Political instability in Northern Ireland has not stopped businesses from flocking to a major investment conference in Belfast, Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

The Northern Ireland Secretary also predicted the Windsor Framework would make a “big difference” to trade in the region.

Around 200 investors from across the world, including the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, are attending the summit at the ICC.

There have already been a series of jobs and funding announcements, including the creation of 1,000 new jobs by professional services firm EY over the next five years.

Opening the event, Mr Heaton-Harris told delegates that Northern Ireland has “enormous economic potential and is full of the talent and expertise required by the sectors of the future to succeed and to thrive”.

Political leaders were among the crowd which filled the seats and standing room at the back as Mr Heaton-Harris said he expects progress around Stormont “very soon”.

He said: “I had hoped by now that we would have an executive back up and running, for potential investors travelling here today to be met by ministers from Northern Ireland and discuss their ideas, sadly this has proved not to be the case.

“But my team and I have worked intensively with the DUP, and indeed all the main Northern Ireland political parties across the summer, and I’m genuinely hopeful that progress will be unlocked very, very soon.

“I know it will require courage on all sides to prioritise reconciliation and prosperity over division, but I know this can be done because it was done in spades 25 years ago to deliver the foundation of peace and prosperity here in Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland Investment Summit 2023
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is also at the investment summit (Liam McBurney/PA)

The summit was first announced during events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

However, it is taking place while the devolved powersharing institutions at Stormont remain dormant, with the DUP maintaining its protest over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

But speaking to reporters, Mr Heaton-Harris predicted the Windsor Framework, agreed by the UK and EU to deal with trading issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol, would have a positive effect on trade.

He said: “About 500 of the tangible benefits are sat next door, because lots of people are in that room because they see benefits for their businesses to invest in Northern Ireland because of what the Windsor Framework is bringing.

“On October 1 the first phase of the Windsor Framework comes in and we will see a big difference in how trade flows, and indeed goods coming into this country.”

Northern Ireland Investment Summit 2023
The ICC building in Belfast is hosting the NI Investment Summit (Liam McBurney/PA)

Speaking about the event taking place with no devolved government in Northern Ireland, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “It is not the most ideal situation.

“However, all these people are here given that situation. They all know about it, they all know that the UK Government is doing everything it can to get over that particular hump.

“I also think what they are seeing is a huge Government presence to demonstrate that, working together, we can bring lots of opportunities for businesses here.

“I think, based on the buzz around the place, this will work, and work well.”

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said all parties in Northern Ireland are represented at the event.

She said: “What the UK Government is doing is bringing international investors to see what the opportunities are.

“We do have representatives from all parties in Northern Ireland here at the summit and we are working well together.

“At the moment, we can call it a success.”

A number of industry-led sessions at the summit are focusing on advanced manufacturing and engineering, technology, financial and professional services, the green economy, and the life and health sciences sector.

Nineteen companies from across Northern Ireland will also exhibit to global investors, including Londonderry-based Respiratory Analytics, Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, and Ballymena-based Wrightbus.