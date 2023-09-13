Starmer set for Macron meeting in Paris – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer set for Macron meeting in Paris – reports

By Press Association
Emmanuel Macron will reportedly welcome Sir Keir Starmer to Paris in the coming days (Carl Court/PA)
Emmanuel Macron is reportedly set to host Sir Keir Starmer next week for a meeting in Paris, as the Labour leader seeks to boost his international standing ahead of the next general election.

Labour has not yet confirmed reports that Sir Keir and the French President will meet, after reports that a meeting in the Elysee could happen as soon as next Monday or Tuesday.

An aide to Mr Macron told Politico: “The president told Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 that he was going to meet Keir Starmer. It’s logical for the president to meet the different players of European countries.”

The Labour leader has met several European leaders during his tenure, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and then-Irish premier Micheal Martin.

Sir Keir could also be eyeing a meeting in the White House with US President Joe Biden in the coming months, whose “Bidenomics” and landmark green subsidy push has attracted admiration from the Opposition.

Any meeting with Mr Macron would come amid renewed efforts by the Government to boost cooperation with the French administration to stop migrant crossings in the Channel.

Keir Starmer visits Germany
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Improved ties between London and Paris since the arrival of Mr Sunak into Downing Street have seen some dubbing his relationship with his French counterpart a “bromance”.

Mr Sunak’s press secretary played down the significance of any such meeting with the Labour leader.

She said: “Opposition leaders do occasionally meet other countries’ leaders, and I think this is possibly following in the footsteps of Ed Miliband – and we know how that one worked out.

“I would say as well whilst he’s planning his trip across the pond today he might like to spend five minutes to think about the 100,000 homes that are not going to be built because of what he’s doing.”

The latter comment was a reference to Wednesday evening’s vote on scrapping EU-era rules that force housebuilders to mitigate the impact development has on river health.

Downing Street said that it was not “unusual” for opposition leaders to meet heads of government.

The Labour leader is also expected to meet Europol officials in The Hague, The Netherlands this week, amid efforts to highlight his party’s desire to crack down on small boats crossings.

That will be followed by a trip to Montreal, Canada for a summit of “progressive” politicians.