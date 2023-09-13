Oil and gas workers urged to speak out as MSPs probe ‘just transition’ plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil and gas workers urged to speak out as MSPs probe ‘just transition’ plans

By Press Association
A Holyrood committee is urging workers in the oil and gas sector in Scotland’s North East to have their say in a new inquiry into the transition away from fossil fuels (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scots working in the oil and gas sector are being urged to have their say on Scottish Government plans to move away from fossil fuels.

Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee is to carry out an inquiry into the “just transition” away from oil and gas towards greener sources of energy, with MSPs hoping to hear from those at the “heart” of the change.

It comes as the committee seeks to make recommendations on how this change can best be managed.

MSPs will look in detail at the impact the Scottish Government’s £500 million Just Transition Fund has had, with £51.6 million so far having been invested in 24 projects across the North East of Scotland and Moray areas.

Economy and Fair Work Committee convener Claire Baker said workers in the oil and gas industry should ‘make their voices heard’ (Scottish Parliament/PA)

Speaking ahead of the committee’s latest inquiry, convener Claire Baker said: “We know that we must transition away from fossil fuels, for the good of our planet and our economy.

“But this transition must happen in a way that doesn’t leave any workers behind.

“The oil and gas sector employs 65,000 people in the North East and Moray – and the Government has a responsibility to ensure good outcomes for these workers as their industry transforms.

“A just transition offers huge opportunities for Scotland, and everyone must benefit from these – not least those who will be at the heart of driving this change.

“This call for views is a chance for those who work directly in the oil and gas industry to lend their expertise and make their voices heard.”