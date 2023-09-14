Dominic Raab urges Government to tread carefully after ‘Chinese spy’ arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dominic Raab urges Government to tread carefully after ‘Chinese spy’ arrest

By Press Association
Former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab (Yui Mok/ PA)
Former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has warned the Government against any rash moves with China, days after it was revealed a possible spy for Beijing was discovered in Westminster.

Mr Raab, who was also once the UK’s foreign secretary, urged MPs to tread carefully with China due to its covert nature, tactics, and far-reaching and invasive geopolitical tendrils.

The recently-resigned Tory MP warned that China’s economic size could see the UK hamstrung if the Asian superpower were to “respond disproportionately” to any action or policy by the UK.

Dominic Raab resignation
Mr Raab said speaking out against China would be dangerous for Britain (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Raab said: “We must be vigilant and unrelenting in enforcing new domestic powers to safeguard our security, while we calmly and patiently expand the circle of partners abroad – to strengthen our hand in dealing with China.

“All of this should be done with calm but persistent focus, and without foghorn diplomacy, (or risk the UK appearing) as a paper tiger in Beijing.”

Mr Raab added that speaking out against China would be dangerous for Britain, mere hours after Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer dubbed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “inaction man” for his handling of foreign relations.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Sir Keir speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (Jessica Taylor/PA)

The Prime Minister is currently facing questions on his China policy after news broke of the March arrest of a possible Beijing spy posing as a parliamentary researcher.

Sir Keir said: “He is failing to stop terrorists strolling out of prison, failing to guard Britain against hostile actors, completely failing on small boats … how can anyone trust him to protect the country?”

Mr Raab added in the Telegraph that it would be wiser to “de-couple” from China altogether.

Britain Politics
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Kin Cheung/AP)

He also said cutting ties is not even “faintly realistic” as more than £100 billion in trade occurred between China and Britain in 2022 alone.

News of the accused spy comes shortly after a report revealed in August that there is “confusion across Whitehall” about relations with China stemming from “a failure to explain” foreign policies and an “incoherence” in approach.