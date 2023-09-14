Health Secretary defends Sunak over claims he blocked Raac hospital rebuilds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Health Secretary defends Sunak over claims he blocked Raac hospital rebuilds

By Press Association
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said it was inaccurate to suggest that the Prime Minister had blocked funding for rebuilding hospitals (Toby Melville/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said it was inaccurate to suggest that the Prime Minister had blocked funding for rebuilding hospitals (Toby Melville/PA)

Rishi Sunak is under pressure over fresh claims that as chancellor he denied funding to re-build public buildings hit by crumbling concrete.

It comes after The Guardian reported that the Prime Minister blocked plans to rebuild five hospitals riddled with collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in 2020.

The paper said that only two of seven hospital rebuilding projects backed by the Department for Health were given Treasury approval in the 2020 spending review. 

Health Secretary Steve Barclay branded the claim “inaccurate”, but did appear to concede that the remaining five hospitals were only added to a rebuilding programme at a later stage.

The Government has said that the full extent of the Raac issues were unknown until an independent report by engineering consultants Mott MacDonald last year.

“What Rishi Sunak as chancellor put in place was a £700 million fund for replacement – that was put in place from 2021,” Mr Barclay told Sky News.

“In fact, we were on this issue early, we were surveying hospitals from 2019 and we’ve been following the Institute for Structural Engineers’ advice, which is that not all Raac has to be replaced.

“What we need to do is monitor it, assess it, and where there is a concern with deterioration then it does need to be replaced.

Rishi Sunak visit to County Durham
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) with Secretary of State for Health Steve Barclay during a hospital visit earlier this year (Phil Noble/PA)

“And that’s why a £700 million fund was put in place – two schemes for full replacement of those hospitals were agreed – but further work was then commissioned and a study from (Mott) MacDonald was then commissioned to assess the other five hospitals.

“Once we got that information, those schemes have then come into the programme – so a significant investment, specifically in Raac.”

A spokesman for the Government also said that the claims were “untrue”.

“The funding was not rejected by the Treasury, or the Chancellor and Chief Secretary at the time, and there was an agreement to link these decisions into the wider New Hospitals Programme.”

But Opposition parties have called for an explanation from the Prime Minister.

It is the latest funding decision to raise awkward questions for Mr Sunak, after he was accused of having declined a request for funding to rebuild more schools during his time in the Treasury.

Ministers remain under pressure over the issue of Raac, with concerns about the state of school buildings renewing scrutiny over the presence of the material in other public buildings and infrastructure.

The Lib Dems called the latest news a “disgrace”.

Health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: “The Prime Minister has put the public’s health and safety at risk for far too long.

“It’s outrageous that the Conservatives have actively ignored this issue for years.

“Rishi Sunak’s fingerprints are all over this concrete crisis. He must come to Parliament and explain why he blocked plans to rebuild crumbling hospitals, putting patients and staff at risk.”